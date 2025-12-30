China Drills Feed Info War Targeting Faith In Taiwan's Defenses

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) this week launched new military exercises near Taiwan, stepping up pressure on the self-governing island after Washington announced a US$11 billion arms sale to Taipei.

Alongside the shows of force, Beijing has also ramped up information warfare aimed at undermining confidence in Taiwan's defenses. An overseas Chinese military commentator said the campaign seeks to persuade overseas audiences that Taiwan's forces and equipment would be unable to withstand a PLA attack.

On Monday (December 29), the PLA's Eastern Theater Command carried out joint drills involving naval vessels and aircraft in waters and airspace around Taiwan. The exercises focused on simulated strikes against sea and land targets, air‐control operations and anti‐submarine missions.

The drills aimed to show tighter coordination between China's air and naval forces. They escalated on Tuesday with long‐range live‐fire exercises in waters around Taiwan.

The provocations followed Washington's December 18 announcement of a new arms sale to Taiwan, the largest ever approved for the island. The deal includes rocket artillery systems, long‐range missiles, self‐propelled howitzers, unmanned surveillance platforms and related military software.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday denounced the US arms sale, framing the deal as part of what he called repeated provocations linked to“Taiwan independence.”

“The Taiwan question is China's internal affair. It is at the heart of China's core interests,” Wang said in a speech at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations.“Realizing complete national reunification is a lawful action of safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a historical mission that we must fulfill.”

“We are seeing more and more countries stand with China. They not only reaffirm their commitment to the one China principle and recognize Taiwan as China's territory, but also unequivocally oppose all separatist activities for 'Taiwan independence' and support China's reunification cause,” he said.

“Since Lai Ching‐te became Taiwan's leader, he has intensified his push for 'Taiwan independence' by relying on military means and seeking United States support,” Yu Laiming, director of the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Wuhan University, writes in an article published by China Daily.“Essentially, Lai is walking further down the wrong road of destroying Taiwan and selling out the island.”