MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, according to Ukrinform.

Under the decree, the assemblies will be held“to ensure the protection of critically important facilities and other life-support infrastructure.”

The decision took effect today.

In November, State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov said that about 30,000 people are currently in the reserve, but that there is a“decision by the supreme commander-in-chief to multiply this number.” Russia's Ministry of Defense has stated that reservists are intended to be deployed to protect oil refineries and other energy facilities from Ukrainian drone attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing year-round military conscription in Russia. Under the document, starting in 2026, recruitment activities will take place from January 1 to December 31, rather than only during seasonal draft campaigns.