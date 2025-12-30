Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Cranks Up Crude Oil And Petroleum Production

2025-12-30 10:02:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 31. Kazakhstan produced 83.614 million tons of crude oil and raw petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals in the period from January through October 2025, marking a 14.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics shows that during this period, the country exported 62.639 million tons of oil products, while the domestic market saw the sale of 20.975 million tons.

Exports of crude oil and raw petroleum products grew by 5.4% year-on-year, while domestic sales increased by 52%.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's total trade turnover for January-October 2025 reached $116.335 billion, reflecting a 0.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Exports amounted to $64.601 billion, a 4.6% decrease in nominal terms, while imports totaled $51.733 billion, showing a 4.7% increase in nominal terms.

Trend News Agency

