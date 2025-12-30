Kazakhstan Cranks Up Crude Oil And Petroleum Production
Data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics shows that during this period, the country exported 62.639 million tons of oil products, while the domestic market saw the sale of 20.975 million tons.
Exports of crude oil and raw petroleum products grew by 5.4% year-on-year, while domestic sales increased by 52%.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's total trade turnover for January-October 2025 reached $116.335 billion, reflecting a 0.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Exports amounted to $64.601 billion, a 4.6% decrease in nominal terms, while imports totaled $51.733 billion, showing a 4.7% increase in nominal terms.
