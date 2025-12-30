COMPLETE LIST OF PERFORMANCES FOR THE 2026 ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A full-scale celebration of music and dance kicks off the new year.

Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is celebrating the fantastic performances audiences will experience during the 137th Rose Parade® presented by Honda on Thursday, January 1, 2026, 8 a.m. PST. Inspired by this year's theme,“The Magic in Teamwork,” each performance brings together extraordinary artists and dancers to deliver a high-energy start to the new year.

The celebration begins with the Opening Spectacular presented by Honda, featuring acclaimed artist Bishop Briggs and 24 world-class dancers performing her platinum-selling anthem“River” and empowering hit“Champion.” The music of Bishop Briggs transcends the limitations of singular genres, blending alternative, pop and electronic music into a wholly unique sound. The performance will deliver a thrilling celebration of teamwork and set the perfect tone for the Parade.

In the Mid-Parade Performance presented by Visit Mississippi, audiences will be treated to a visual symphony honoring Mississippi's artistic icons, literary legends and homegrown talent. Adding to the creative flair of Visit Mississippi's float,“Mississippi: Where Creativity Blooms,” Mississippi native and country music star Charlie Worsham will perform live on the float, accompanied by dancers, bringing the state's artistic excellence to life.

Explore Louisiana will once again present the Mid-Parade Performance, as the state's float“Gulf to Gumbo” showcases its signature spirit and storytelling featuring rising country singer and American Idol runner-up, John Foster. Originally from Addis, Louisiana, Foster has already made his Grand Ole Opry debut and was invited back for three additional dates.

The Parade concludes with a spectacular Grand Finale performance featuring the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling artist, Capital Cities, joined by Nashville-based pop country trio DEK of Hearts. America's just-voted vocal powerhouse and newly crowned Mic Drop winner on NBC's“The Voice.”

With 24 explosive dancers performing a range of styles – from flappers to hip-hop – against a trio of era-spanning classic cars, the Grand Finale bursts into a celebration of joy and nostalgia. This is the unforgettable, replay-for-months moment that sends the Rose Parade out on the highest possible note.

The 2026 Parade will be streamed in its entirety on eight platforms - Christmas Plus, Dooya, FanDuel Sports Network, Fubo, GFam+, Great American Pure Flix, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus - making it easier than ever for audiences around the world to enjoy the visually stunning and festive Rose Parade. The the Parade will be televised live nationwide on ABC, CNN, Fox, Great American Family, KTLA, NBC, Telemundo and Univision.

From start to spectacular finish, the Rose Parade once again brings the world together with music in the timeless New Year's Day tradition.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 137th Rose Parade, themed“The Magic in Teamwork” on Thursday, January 1, 2026, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit , follow us on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and like us on Facebook.

