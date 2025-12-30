HDFC ERGO Strengthens Electric Two-Wheeler Protection With Service-Led Claims Support

Mumbai, India, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited shared an industry update on the growing momentum in green mobility insurance globally. Recent developments in Europe have once again put the spotlight on how quickly micromobility and electric two-wheelers are reshaping customer expectations from insurers.

As electric scooters and bikes become a daily reality in cities and towns, riders are no longer looking at insurance as a“once-a-year formality”. They want coverage that is easy to understand, easy to renew, and dependable when something goes wrong.

India is already seeing the same shift. First-time owners are adopting electric two-wheelers, families seeking an affordable second vehicle, and commuters who want lower running costs. With that growth comes an apparent change in risk patterns: congested roads, higher utilisation, exposure to accidental damage, theft concerns, and rising repair costs for specialised parts.

In this environment, the role of insurance extends beyond statutory compliance; it becomes a support system that helps riders stay mobile with less disruption.

Supporting EV Two-Wheeler Owners with Relevant Protection Choices

HDFC ERGO offers two-wheeler insurance solutions that cover electric two-wheelers as part of its motor portfolio. Customers can choose the cover structure that fits their needs, third-party bike insurance protection as applicable under law.

Or they can choose comprehensive cover that also includes own-damage protection, along with the ability to enhance protection through add-ons available with the plan, subject to eligibility and policy terms.

For many EV two-wheeler customers, the decision is not only about price. It is about confidence, knowing what is covered, what the insurer will require at claim time, and how quickly repairs can be supported.

HDFC ERGO's focus is to make this decision simpler for customers by enabling online purchase and renewal, and by presenting cover options clearly so customers can select what aligns with how they ride, where they park, and how frequently they use the vehicle.

Why Claims Service Matters More for Two-Wheelers

In motor insurance, product features may attract attention, but claims experience shapes long-term trust. Two-wheelers are often essential for everyday travel, office commutes, school drops, errands, and last-mile connectivity. When a vehicle is off the road due to an accident or damage, the inconvenience is immediate.

That is why customers increasingly ask direct questions before buying: How do I register a claim? How do I get the vehicle repaired? What documents will I need? How transparent is the process?

HDFC ERGO continues to strengthen claims and service delivery across its motor business with an emphasis on speed, clarity, and customer convenience. Customers can register claims through digital channels, and where applicable, can access repair support through partner garage networks that enable cashless repairs, subject to policy terms and network availability. The aim is to reduce uncertainty at the moment of need and make the experience more predictable for the policyholder.

Making Renewals Easier and More Meaningful

A major friction point in insurance is renewal. Many customers renew late, forget to renew, or renew without reviewing whether their cover still suits their usage.

Electric two-wheeler ownership often evolves quickly; daily kilometres can increase, commuting routes may change, and riders may invest in accessories or upgrades. Renewal, therefore, is an opportunity to ensure the policy still matches the risk.

HDFC ERGO encourages renewal continuity through a straightforward process designed to help customers keep coverage active. Maintaining continuity is also important for customers who have built up benefits such as No Claim Bonus, where applicable, and who want to avoid gaps that can complicate future claims or policy servicing.

In a category where value is closely tied to service delivery, renewal should not feel like a routine transaction; it should reinforce confidence that the insurer will stand by the customer.

Add-Ons and Protection Enhancements for Real-World Use

Two-wheeler owners often look for ways to reduce out-of-pocket spending after a claim, especially when repair costs rise. Depending on vehicle type and policy eligibility, HDFC ERGO offers add-ons within its bike insurance suite that allow customers to strengthen their coverage. Options may include add-ons such as Zero Depreciation and other selections offered at the time of purchase or renewal, subject to terms and applicability.

For EV riders, the broader market conversation is also expanding to EV-linked needs, components, charging-related exposures, and parts that can be more specialised than conventional two-wheelers.

As the ecosystem matures, insurers and service partners will continue improving how these risks are addressed through product design, workshop readiness, and a smoother repair experience.

The Bigger Shift: Insurance Moving Towards Simplicity and Service

International developments in the green mobility space reflect an important truth: customers are rewarding insurers who keep things simple and deliver reliably. In India, too, the direction is clear. Riders want:



Clear coverage wording that avoids surprises at claim time

Convenient digital purchase and renewal journeys

Claims processes that feel supportive rather than adversarial Service networks that help get the vehicle back on the road quickly

HDFC ERGO views this shift as an opportunity to raise the bar for customer experience in motor insurance. As more consumers adopt electric two-wheelers, expectations will increasingly centre on how insurers perform during the two moments that matter most, when the policy needs to be renewed and when a claim needs to be settled.

Looking Ahead

Green mobility is not a passing trend. It is a structural change in how people move, driven by affordability, convenience, and the broader push for lower emissions. Insurance must evolve alongside this change.

HDFC ERGO remains focused on strengthening its two-wheeler proposition for electric vehicle owners through relevant cover choices, digital convenience, and service-led claims support that customers can rely on.

