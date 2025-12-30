Uttar Pradesh SIR: Why EC Deferred Draft Roll Publication Again - What To Know About Voter Deletions

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission has once again revised the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The with the draft voter list will now be published on January 6, 2026, and the final list on March 6.

This is the third change in the SIR schedule in Uttar Pradesh since the exercise started in 12 states and Union Territories on 27 October. The draft roll was scheduled to be published today, 31 December as per earlier schedule.

According to the new schedule, claims and objections will be invited from January 6 to February 6, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The disposal of claims and objections, and decisions on enumeration forms will continue from January 6 to February 27, after which the final electoral roll will be published on March 6, he said.

Why the delay?

The revision of the schedule comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, where a large-scale pruning of voter list has been carried out. The nearly 52-day SIR exercise, conducted with the theme 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali, Majboot Loktantra' (Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy), began on November 4 and concluded on December 26 after two extensions.

Rinwa told the Indian Express that that the delay in publication of draft roll is is because of the creation of 15,030 new polling booths during the rationalisation exercise. Accordingly, voters' names will be shifted to new booths, part numbers will be allocated, BLOs will be appointed and the electoral roll will be published also at these new booths on January 6, the new date of publication of draft roll, he said.

On 23 December 23, the poll panel had approved the proposal for rationalisation of booths on the basis of 1,200 voters per booth. Earlier, UP had 1.62 lakh polling booths based on 1,500 voters per booth in 2024. After the 12,00 per booth rationalisation, as many as 15,030 new booths have been created across the state taking the total number of polling booths to 1.77 lakh

UP to see highest deletions in voters

According to official figures quoted by news agency PTI, the draft electoral roll is expected to contain around 12.55 crore voters, with about 2.89 crore names or 18 per cent voters deleted from the pre-SIR list for reasons such as death, change of residence or duplication due to enrolment elsewhere. Those excluded will be able to contest the deletion during the claims and objections period.

So, Uttar Pradesh will see highest deletions followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

So far, Tamil Nadu leads the list with the names of about 97 lakh (15 %) names of the voters deleted from the voter list. In Gujarat, 73.73 lakh, or 14.5%, of the 5.08 crore electors were deleted from the first draft list. West Bengal saw 58 lakh names removed from the draft list. In Rajasthan, 44 lakh voters were removed.

Rinwa said in the statement that the voters whose names have been deleted can reapply using Form 6, which will also be available for new voters, while objections to the inclusion of names in the draft roll can be filed through Form 7.

He had earlier told news agency PTI that more than one crore voters in the draft list fall under the "unmapped" category and will be required to submit self-attested documents prescribed by the Election Commission to retain their names in the final roll.

The SIR exercise and the deletion of names have triggered a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition parties alleging bias, a charge rejected by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Third extension

In November, the EC extended the enumeration phase for all 12 states/UTs from December 4 to December 11. Then, on December 11, the EC extended the enumeration deadline further for six states/UT, including Uttar Pradesh.

As per the earlier schedule, the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to be published December 31, the claims and objections to the list were scheduled to be accepted from December 31 to January 30. The earlier date of publication of the final voter list was February 28.



