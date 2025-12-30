MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Digital Human Market to Surpass $184 billion in 2029. In comparison, the IoT market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,116 billion by 2029, with Digital Human to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Digital Human market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Digital Human Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the digital human market in 2029, valued at $69,505 million. The market is expected to grow from $13,679 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the growing demand for virtual assistants and expansion of retail industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In Thlobal Digital Human Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the digital human market in 2029, valued at $62,132 million. The market is expected to grow from $12,115 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the growing demand for virtual assistants and expansion of retail industry.

What will be Largest Segment in the Digital Human Market in 2029?

The digital human market growth is segmented by product type into interactive digital human avatar and non-interactive digital human avatar. The interactive digital human avatar market will be the largest segment of the digital human market segmented by product type, accounting for 65% or $119,856 million of the total in 2029. The interactive digital human avatar market will be supported by advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding, growing demand for personalized user experiences, increasing adoption across industries such as customer service, healthcare, and education, rising investment in immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality, and the need for scalable, engaging digital interactions that enhance brand loyalty and operational efficiency.

The digital human market is segmented by technology into 3D scanning, 3D modelling, natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG) and artificial intelligence (AI). The artificial intelligence (AI) market will be the largest segment of the digital human market segmented by technology, accounting for 42% or $77,774 million of the total in 2029. The artificial intelligence (AI) market will be supported by rapid advancements in machine learning and data processing capabilities, growing demand for intelligent and autonomous digital interactions, increasing adoption across industries such as healthcare, finance, entertainment, and customer service, rising focus on creating adaptive and context-aware digital humans, and the need for scalable solutions that can simulate human-like behaviour and decision-making.

The digital human market is segmented by application into virtual agents, virtual assistants, virtual influencers, virtual companions and virtual characters. The virtual characters market will be the largest segment of the digital human market segmented by application, accounting for 28% or $51,985 million of the total in 2029. The virtual characters market will be supported by advancements in animation and motion capture technologies, growing demand for immersive storytelling and interactive entertainment, increasing use in gaming, film, and virtual reality experiences, rising focus on creating engaging and realistic digital personas, and the need for versatile digital characters that enhance user engagement across various media platforms.

The digital human market is segmented by industry into gaming, entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, education, automotive, advertisement, health and sports and other industries. The gaming market will be the largest segment of the digital human market segmented by industry, accounting for 21% or $38,364 million of the total in 2029. The gaming market will be supported by rapid growth in the video game industry, advancements in graphics and animation technologies, increasing demand for realistic and immersive player experiences, rising adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality gaming, and the need for lifelike digital human avatars to enhance storytelling and gameplay interaction

What is the expected CAGR for the Digital Human Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the digital human market leading up to 2029 is 40%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Digital Human Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global digital human market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Increasing Retail Industry - The increasing retail industry will become a key driver of growth in the digital human market by 2029. As retailers seek more engaging and personalized customer experiences, digital humans offer interactive solutions for virtual shopping assistants, product demonstrations and customer service. These AI-powered avatars can operate 24/7, handle multiple queries simultaneously and provide consistent, human-like interactions that enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. As a result, the increasing retail industry is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Digital Health And Telemedicine - The expansion of digital health and telemedicine will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the digital human market by 2029. Digital humans can serve as virtual health assistants, providing patients with real-time support, symptom checks and mental health guidance. Their ability to simulate empathetic human interaction makes them valuable in remote healthcare settings, especially where human resources are limited. As the demand for accessible and efficient healthcare grows, digital humans are increasingly being integrated into telemedicine platforms to enhance patient engagement and care delivery. Consequently, the accelerating expansion of digital health and telemedicine capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Virtual Assistants - The increasing demand for virtual assistants processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the digital human market by 2029, Digital humans, powered by AI, offer a more engaging and lifelike alternative to traditional chatbots by combining voice, facial expressions and real-time interaction. They are being widely adopted in industries such as customer service, banking and education to provide personalized and efficient support. This growing reliance on intelligent virtual assistants is driving the integration of digital humans into various business operations, fueling market expansion. Therefore, this increasing demand for virtual assistants operations is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Use In Training And Simulation - The increasing use in training and simulation will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the digital human market by 2029 Digital humans are being leveraged to create realistic, interactive learning environments for industries such as healthcare, defence, aviation and corporate training. They enhance the effectiveness of training by simulating real-life scenarios, offering consistent feedback and enabling safe, repeatable practice. As organizations prioritize immersive and cost-effective training solutions, the demand for digital humans in simulation-based learning is set to rise significantly. Consequently, the increasing use in training and simulation strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Digital Human Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the interactive digital human avatar market, the digital human artificial intelligence market, the digital human gaming market, and the digital human for virtual characters market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $239 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advancements in AI-driven animation, immersive virtual experiences, and increasingly realistic human-computer interactions. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of digital humans and virtual characters across gaming, entertainment, education, and enterprise applications, enabling more engaging, personalized, and interactive experiences. As technology continues to evolve, the market is expected to witness transformative growth within the broader digital human and virtual character ecosystem.

The interactive digital human avatar market is projected to grow by $98,763 million, the digital human artificial intelligence market by $64,314 million, the digital human for virtual characters market by $43,361 million, and the digital human gaming market by $ $32,747 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

