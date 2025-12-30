New Year: Vehicles Barred From CP After 7 Pm Curbs At India Gate In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) On New Year's eve, the Delhi Traffic Police will not allow any vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, to prevent jams and allow seamless celebrations, an official said.

In the area around India Gate, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon on Wednesday, the traffic police said.

Similarly, the traffic police have made special arrangements to manage a rush of devotees coming to offer prayers at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on Wednesday and the New Year's first day. Commuters have been advised to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours.

In a statement issued on Tuesday for traffic management in Connaught Place area, the traffic police said that from 7 p.m. on Wednesday,“No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) Round About (R/A) Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place.“

For New Year revellers heading to India Gate, the traffic police said,“Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate. In view of a large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the General Public/Motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.”

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the abovementioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," said the traffic police.

Though the curbs may not impact traffic movement towards the Old Railway Station, the traffic police have suggested special routes for accessing New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday after 7 p.m.

The statement said:“Access to New Delhi Railway Station (From South) i) Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. ii) R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. iii) R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- 'W' Point- 'A' PointDDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg. iv) Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. v) Motorists can take the Second Entry Gate of the Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg.”