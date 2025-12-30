The Importance Of Dog Supplements Happy Paws

MENAFN - GetNews) Traditional kibble is a mainstay in most dog-friendly households. It's quick, easy, and mess-free - and believed by many dog owners to sufficiently cover their dog's nutritional needs. Unfortunately, most dog foods don't deliver all of the essential vitamins and minerals your dog requires. Some nutrients get cooked right out of the product during the manufacturing process, while others are simply left out of the formula altogether. Regardless, most daily kibble falls short in giving your dog the nutrients they need to live a healthy life.

That's why many doggy mommies and daddies are turning to health supplements to fill in those gaps. Dog supplements come in many forms and can be formulated to cover a variety of needs, from multivitamins and dental chews to treats addressing mobility, healthy coats, and other issues.

So, how can you find the right supplement for your dog? Let's take a closer look...

At a Glance



Kibble doesn't always cover a dog's nutritional needs

The manufacturing process can weaken a food's nutritional value

Supplements offer dog owners a way to fill those gaps Always consult your veterinarian before beginning a new supplement



When Kibble Doesn't Cut It

Dry dog food can be a great starter for a dog diet if you choose the right brand. But even so, most kibble has a core problem in that much of the nutrients fail to absorb properly into your dog's system. Even if you spot a healthy ingredient on the label, your dog might not fully benefit from it. That's because the ingredients in most kibble products are steamed and compressed at an extremely high temperature. This process is called extrusion cooking. Using such high heat to lower the moisture (thus, making“dry dog food”) can reduce the kibble's digestibility and even destroy beneficial compounds.

The result of all this can mean significant gaps in your dog's nutrition, including:

Vitamins & Minerals: Certain vitamins and minerals can be more difficult for your dog to properly digest and absorb from kibble.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Many healthy fats (important for skin, coat, heart, and joint health) are heat-sensitive and often get destroyed during manufacturing.

Fiber: High-heat, low-moisture manufacturing can remove fiber, which is important for gut health and digestion.

Probiotics: Extrusion cooking can degrade or destroy good, healthy bacteria, such as probiotics.

Supplements for Dogs

Dog supplements can take several forms, from tinctures to tasty treats. These products are designed to fill the gaps in your pup's diet or address a specific need. The serving sizes for most supplements are based on a dog's weight, so it's always important to read the instructions carefully before administering a supplement to your pooch. And you should always check with your veterinarian before adding any new supplements to your dog's diet.

More Than Treats: Types of Dog Vitamins

When you shop for dog vitamins and supplements, it's important to find a brand that values healthy ingredients and responsible manufacturing processes. One such pet brand is Happy Paws. All Happy Paws dog supplements are made with all-natural, non-GMO, and certified organic ingredients. And they offer a wide selection of soft chews to address a variety of needs.

Here are some of the most common issues addressed by supplements:

Multivitamins

As we've noted, most doggy diets are lacking in certain vitamins and minerals. A good multivitamin for dogs can help fill those gaps. Check the ingredients when you shop. Some multivitamins offer more than others!

Mobility

Pets young and old can use a good hip and joint supplement for dogs. Even a younger dog in good health can use ingredients, like glucosamine and chondroitin, to soothe hips and joints, promote recovery, and enhance mobility.

Dental

Poor oral care can drag down your dog's overall health. A good dental supplement for dogs can help offset that by attacking plaque and oral bacteria. Some are even formulated to help with your dog's gut health, as well. And of course, just about every dog could use some help with bad breath!

Gut Health

A healthy gut microbiome is important for a dog's overall health, too, as it affects their ability to absorb vital nutrients from their food. Certain probiotics for dogs (and prebiotics) can help promote better gut health, firmer stools, and improved immunity.

The Last Bark

While kibble is convenient, most dogs need more to meet their daily nutritional needs. That's why supplements are a great option for dog owners. Just remember to shop from brands that use natural ingredients (organic, if possible!), and always check with your veterinarian before starting any supplement routine.

We wish you and your bestie a lifetime of happy tail-wags!