Albuquerque Author Jennifer Macdonald Announces Debut Picture Book Gimme

A story that helps families, librarians, and educators spark conversations about acceptance, courage, and friendship.

The book follows a young gemsbok on a huge Texas ranch who wants to belong. He is young and adventurous and often acts before he thinks. Readers follow his search for connection in a place where fitting in is a challenge, especially when you are a gemsbok and believe you are a cow. The narrative invites families and classrooms to explore how thoughtful action can build trust and open the door to friendship.

The subject resonates with parents of young children who face stereotyping and the pressure to fit in. It speaks to children who must step into new experiences while they fear non-acceptance from peers and need the courage to believe in themselves. The message highlights kindness, empathy, and the practice of building friendships so children can move through fear toward connection. Educators and caregivers can use the story to open age-appropriate dialogue in early elementary settings.

The book promotes early reading and includes guided questions that adults can use after a read-aloud. These prompts help children name feelings, notice cause and effect, and consider how characters show care for one another. Families and teachers can adapt the questions for home, library programs, or classroom circles.

Gimme will be available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, which makes it easy for families, schools, and libraries to obtain copies for story time and classroom sets.

The project reflects the Southwestern landscape through a clean, vivid visual approach that pairs with the open-range setting. The art uses bold strokes and strong color choices to support the mood of each scene and to guide young readers through moments of curiosity, risk, and courage. That visual language helps adults point out foreshadowing, contrast, and resolution when they read with children.

About the Author

Jennifer Macdonald lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico with her husband. She holds multiple degrees in English and education, teaching high school English and creative writing. Gimme is her first children's book based in part on a true story. It is her hope that this story will generate positive conversations with our young children about acceptance and respect for our individual differences.

About The Illustrator

Mary Jo Kelly is an artist living in northern New Mexico. She uses bold strokes and vivid colors, and her impressionist style reflects the landscapes of the Land of Enchantment. Her artwork grounds the book in a recognizable regional aesthetic that supports read aloud sessions because the images cue emotion and action for young readers.