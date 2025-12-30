CAREGDTM And Pivot Forward Co.TM Honor Selected Nonprofit Leaders At The 2025 Fund Your Mission Urban Awareness Conference During National Giving Month

MENAFN - GetNews) During National Giving Month, CAREGDTM and Pivot Forward Co highlighted four nonprofit leaders at the 2025 Fund Your Mission Urban Awareness Conference - amplifying organizations advancing financial literacy, wellness, trauma-informed care, and faith-based community empowerment.







, is spotlighting a collective of nonprofit leaders who are advancing community wellness, empowerment, and transformation through innovative, purpose-driven work.

proudly featured four nonprofit leaders who attended the 2025 Fund Your Mission Urban Awareness Conference, a national convening hosted by Urban Awareness USA dedicated to equipping nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and community leaders with tools for sustainability, funding, and long-term impact.

's visibility and storytelling infrastructure, their work is being amplified to reach broader audiences, partners, and supporters.

Each leader represents a distinct pathway to empowerment-spanning financial literacy, wellness, trauma-informed care, and faith-based community support.

Pauline J. Josephs-McCleary, Founder of Legacy Makers Wealth Initiative, leads a community-focused organization committed to financial literacy education, wealth-building strategies, and generational planning. Her work supports underserved families in building long-term financial stability and economic confidence.

Willie A. Price, creator of A Better You Lifestyle, promotes daily movement, consistency, and mindset discipline as tools for personal growth. His platform blends fitness, motivation, and encouragement to help individuals develop healthier habits and sustainable lifestyles.

Dr. Annise Mabry, Founder of The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation, focuses on trauma-informed education, workforce development, and restorative healing. Her organization supports justice-impacted and underserved individuals through alternative education pathways, retreats, and community-centered programs.

Minister Mamie Bush Johnson and Dr. Linda J. Kirk lead SOS Enrichment, a faith-based organization dedicated to empowering lives through prayer, support, and community programs. Their work centers on restoring unity within the Church while expanding its reach to serve communities nationwide.

"Urban Awareness creates space for nonprofit leaders to be seen, resourced, and celebrated," said Lisa C. Williams, Founder of CAREGD.



.“These four leaders were chosen because of the depth of their impact and their commitment to showing up for communities every day. During National Giving Month, this is our way of giving back-by honoring their leadership and amplifying their work.”

continue to elevate community-led solutions, strengthen nonprofit visibility, and support leaders addressing mental wellness, economic empowerment, education, and faith-based care.

Culture. Care. Connection.

CAREGD is cultural, not clinical.

combines community-based activations with tools such as pulse metrics, quizzes, NFC taps, and partner dashboards, creating real-time insight and measurable impact without losing human connection.

builds wellness movements that are visible, wearable, and rooted in community-designed for real people carrying real weight in their minds, hearts, and headspace.

About Pivot Forward Co.





is the strategic visibility and publishing partner that helps mission-driven leaders and organizations show up clearly, connect powerfully, and scale intelligently.

amplifying stories that attract trust, funding, and long-term opportunity.