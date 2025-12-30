CAREGDTM Activates Communities For Mental Health Awareness Month With Real Check-Ins And Community Care

MENAFN - GetNews) During Mental Health Awareness Month, CAREGDTM activated across Atlanta and Los Angeles-bringing culturally grounded check-ins to athletes, barbers, and firefighters to make emotional wellness visible where pressure, performance, and silence often collide.







ATLANTA, GA - During Mental Health Awareness Month, CAREGD



(Culture. Care. Connection.), a culture-forward wellness and social impact brand, led a multi-city Mental Health Check-In Tour across Atlanta and Los Angeles, bringing real conversations and emotional check-ins into spaces where mental health is often overlooked.

From barbershops and basketball courts to fire stations and community events, CAREGD



showed up with one clear message: your headspace comes first.

Led by Founder Lisa C. Williams, the tour centered authentic, unscripted moments-some professionally filmed, others captured in raw, phone-shot conversations-prioritizing presence over perfection. CAREGD



connected with athletes, barbers, coaches, and first responders to normalize emotional wellness in environments where pressure, performance, and silence often coexist.

“We didn't need perfect lighting or a full production crew,” said Lisa C. Williams, Founder of CAREGD



.“Sometimes it was just me, a mic, and a few young men willing to be honest. Mental Health Month wasn't about polish-it was about showing up, asking real questions, and holding space where it's rarely held.”

Where CAREGD



Checked In

B.E.S.T. Basketball Program (Building Effective Solutions Together) - Stockbridge, GA Athletes reflected and recharged in a natural setting, reinforcing that rest is part of performance. Coach David McRae | bestprogram

BallinIsMoney AAU Basketball - Atlanta, GA High school athletes shared candid interviews while wearing Me 1st. Then Sports



merch-reminding them that identity comes before the game. Coach Avery McGinnis | @ballinismoney_hoops

Barbershop Pop-Ups - Atlanta, GA In recognition of National Barber Mental Health Month, CAREGD



checked in on culture shapers who spend their days checking in on others. Ike Thomas & Tez Angelo | @tez

Centric Barber Lounge - Union City, GA Owner Dre Dennis opened space for honest conversations around pressure, masculinity, and mental health. @chopgod_ | @centricbarberlounge

Ballislife All-American Games - Long Beach, CA At Long Beach City College's Hall of Champions, CAREGD



paused the hype to spotlight emotional wellness and headspace. Matt Rodriguez, CEO | @ballislife

Athlete Wellness Fair - Westlake Village, CA CAREGD



tapped in with Dr. Carrie Hastings, Sports Psychologist for the LA Rams, and Monica Wurst, Yoga and Mindset Coach for elite athletes. @sportpsychbydrh | @monica

Firefighter Wellness Tribute - Porter Ranch, CA (Stations 28, 8, 107) CAREGD



closed the month honoring Los Angeles firefighters who battled the 2025 wildfires-heroes carrying visible and invisible weight. In partnership with @mayweatherfitporterranchca

Featured Interviews & Collaborators



Devean Walker - LA Valley College Men's Basketball | @theyyluvdev

Roberto Bell - Barber | @berto._.bell

Phillip Johnson - Founder, Black Men Need Hugs | @blkmenneedhugs Lisa C. Williams - Founder, CAREGD





Videography Credits

Select footage and interviews were captured by a talented team of visual storytellers who helped bring the movement to life:



Hassan Wells | @hassanhaze

Bernard“Nate” Brisbane | @natesoul Dez Brown | @dezzy

CAREGD



thanks them for amplifying the message through authentic, powerful visuals.

About CAREGD





CAREGD



(Culture. Care. Connection.) is a national wellness and social impact movement redefining how mental health is understood, experienced, and prioritized-beyond the therapy room and into everyday life. Cultural, not clinical, CAREGD



builds emotionally intelligent campaigns such as Checking In – Are You Good?



, Me 1st Then Sports



, and You Matter More



, helping communities interrupt silence before struggle turns into crisis.

Through pop-up activations, peer check-ins, message-driven merchandise, and tech-enabled insight tools, CAREGD



turns connection into care-and prevention into practice.

