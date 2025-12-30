CAREGDTM Activates Communities For Mental Health Awareness Month With Real Check-Ins And Community Care

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-30 07:07:14
(MENAFN- GetNews) During Mental Health Awareness Month, CAREGDTM activated across Atlanta and Los Angeles-bringing culturally grounded check-ins to athletes, barbers, and firefighters to make emotional wellness visible where pressure, performance, and silence often collide.



ATLANTA, GA - During Mental Health Awareness Month, CAREGD

 (Culture. Care. Connection.), a culture-forward wellness and social impact brand, led a multi-city Mental Health Check-In Tour across Atlanta and Los Angeles, bringing real conversations and emotional check-ins into spaces where mental health is often overlooked.

From barbershops and basketball courts to fire stations and community events, CAREGD

 showed up with one clear message: your headspace comes first.

Led by Founder Lisa C. Williams, the tour centered authentic, unscripted moments-some professionally filmed, others captured in raw, phone-shot conversations-prioritizing presence over perfection. CAREGD

 connected with athletes, barbers, coaches, and first responders to normalize emotional wellness in environments where pressure, performance, and silence often coexist.

“We didn't need perfect lighting or a full production crew,” said Lisa C. Williams, Founder of CAREGD

.“Sometimes it was just me, a mic, and a few young men willing to be honest. Mental Health Month wasn't about polish-it was about showing up, asking real questions, and holding space where it's rarely held.”

Where CAREGD

 Checked In

Video Link:

B.E.S.T. Basketball Program (Building Effective Solutions Together) - Stockbridge, GA Athletes reflected and recharged in a natural setting, reinforcing that rest is part of performance. Coach David McRae | bestprogram

BallinIsMoney AAU Basketball - Atlanta, GA High school athletes shared candid interviews while wearing Me 1st. Then Sports

 merch-reminding them that identity comes before the game. Coach Avery McGinnis | @ballinismoney_hoops

Barbershop Pop-Ups - Atlanta, GA In recognition of National Barber Mental Health Month, CAREGD

 checked in on culture shapers who spend their days checking in on others. Ike Thomas & Tez Angelo | @tez

Centric Barber Lounge - Union City, GA Owner Dre Dennis opened space for honest conversations around pressure, masculinity, and mental health. @chopgod_ | @centricbarberlounge

Ballislife All-American Games - Long Beach, CA At Long Beach City College's Hall of Champions, CAREGD

 paused the hype to spotlight emotional wellness and headspace. Matt Rodriguez, CEO | @ballislife

Athlete Wellness Fair - Westlake Village, CA CAREGD

 tapped in with Dr. Carrie Hastings, Sports Psychologist for the LA Rams, and Monica Wurst, Yoga and Mindset Coach for elite athletes. @sportpsychbydrh | @monica

Firefighter Wellness Tribute - Porter Ranch, CA (Stations 28, 8, 107) CAREGD

 closed the month honoring Los Angeles firefighters who battled the 2025 wildfires-heroes carrying visible and invisible weight. In partnership with @mayweatherfitporterranchca

Featured Interviews & Collaborators

  • Devean Walker - LA Valley College Men's Basketball | @theyyluvdev
  • Roberto Bell - Barber | @berto._.bell
  • Phillip Johnson - Founder, Black Men Need Hugs | @blkmenneedhugs
  • Lisa C. Williams - Founder, CAREGD

Videography Credits

Select footage and interviews were captured by a talented team of visual storytellers who helped bring the movement to life:

  • Hassan Wells | @hassanhaze
  • Bernard“Nate” Brisbane | @natesoul
  • Dez Brown | @dezzy

CAREGD

 thanks them for amplifying the message through authentic, powerful visuals.

About CAREGD

CAREGD

 (Culture. Care. Connection.) is a national wellness and social impact movement redefining how mental health is understood, experienced, and prioritized-beyond the therapy room and into everyday life. Cultural, not clinical, CAREGD

 builds emotionally intelligent campaigns such as Checking In – Are You Good?

, Me 1st Then Sports

, and You Matter More

, helping communities interrupt silence before struggle turns into crisis.

Through pop-up activations, peer check-ins, message-driven merchandise, and tech-enabled insight tools, CAREGD

 turns connection into care-and prevention into practice.

