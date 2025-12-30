Global Mobile TV Market To Reach USD 23.5 Billion By 2030 Key Trends And Growth Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mobile TV Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Global Mobile TV Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Mobile TV Market Overview

The global mobile TV market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer adoption of mobile-first content consumption and advancements in network technology. Valued at USD 15.62 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.52%. This growth is fueled by the rapid deployment of 5G mid-band networks, the adoption of hybrid monetization models (AVOD + SVOD), and the rising popularity of smartphones and tablets as primary viewing devices.

Key Trends in the Mobile TV Market

5G Mid-Band Expansion: Mid-band 5G offers speeds above 100 Mbps, enabling consistent 4K streaming on mobile devices. Countries like China are leading in base station deployment, while device manufacturers are integrating broadcast reception chips to prepare for large-scale 5G Broadcast delivery.

Hybrid Monetization Models (AVOD + SVOD): Combining subscription and ad-supported options provides multiple revenue streams, reduces churn, and increases customer lifetime value. Advertisers benefit from precise audience targeting, which enhances advertising revenue while supporting subscription growth.

Affordable Smartphones in Emerging Markets: Cost reductions in 5G-capable devices have expanded access to mobile TV across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. Operators offer bundled financing and data plans, further driving adoption and increasing daily video engagement.

Telco–Satellite Partnerships: Collaborations, such as Vodafone with AST SpaceMobile, create direct-to-device broadband links that bypass terrestrial gaps. This approach ensures service continuity in remote areas and improves network resilience during high-demand events.

Mobile TV Market Segmentation

By Delivery Platform: OTT/Unicast Streaming, Carrier-Billed TV-Everywhere, 5G Broadcast (eMBMS), Satellite-Terrestrial Hybrid

By Device Type: Smartphones, Tablets, Feature Phones, Connected Wearables (VR/AR glasses)

By Revenue Model: Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVOD), Transactional (TVOD/PPV), Hybrid (Freemium and FAST)

By Content Type: Entertainment and Movies, Live Sports, News and Information, Education and Kids

By Network Technology: 4G/LTE, 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Legacy 3G/2G

Key Players in the Mobile TV Market

Netflix, Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

Google LLC

The Walt Disney Company

Apple Inc.

Conclusion

The mobile TV market size is poised for sustained growth as technological upgrades, content diversification, and evolving monetization strategies continue to drive consumer engagement. With 5G networks expanding, hybrid revenue models gaining traction, and smartphone adoption increasing in emerging markets, the mobile TV ecosystem is set to reach new heights by 2030. Challenges such as rising content-licensing costs and spectrum scarcity remain, but strategic partnerships and network innovations are helping to mitigate these barriers.

