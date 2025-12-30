CAREGDTM Founder Lisa C. Williams Headlines NFL M.O.M.S.“Next Play Networking Mixer,” Urging Sports Families To Listen With Presence

MENAFN - GetNews) Lisa C. Williams, Founder of CAREGDTM, headlined the NFL M.O.M.S.“Next Play Networking Mixer” as keynote speaker, urging parents of athletes to listen - fully present - on and off the field.







HAMPTON, GA - During National Suicide Awareness Month, the Mothers of Motivated Sons (NFL M.O.M.S.), founded by Dr. Erica Wilson, hosted the Next Play Networking Mixer on September 6, 2025 - a powerful evening helping sports families prepare for“the next play” in life beyond the game.

Supported in part by organizations such as the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and BodyArmor Super Drink, the event united athletes, parents, and mental-wellness advocates around one mission: listening with presence - as a foundation for empathy, prevention, and emotional safety.

Event Hosts & Special Guests

The evening was led by Dr. Erica Wilson, Founder of NFL M.O.M.S. and proud mother of Allen Hurns, former NFL wide receiver and Co-Founder of the NFL M.O.M.S. Legacy Movement.

Special guest Sandra Perryman, mother of LA Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, shared heartfelt reflections on supporting professional athletes as both players and sons. The event also honored Dazjanae Greene, Clayton State University Basketball Guard, Coach Neil Hawkins, esteemed coach and community leader and Daryl Wilson, Co-Owner and COO of NFL M.O.M.S., for his leadership and advocacy for athlete and family wellness. Several Black student-athletes and female student-athletes from Clayton State University were also in attendance.

Keynote Speaker: Lisa C. Williams - Founder of CAREGD



and Creator of Me 1st Then Sports





Delivering the evening's keynote, Lisa C. Williams - Mental Wellness Architect and Founder of CAREGD



, a culture-forward wellness movement - challenged the audience to rethink how families, coaches, and communities communicate with the athletes in their lives.

“In our culture - especially in sports - we're trained to perform, not to pause,” Williams said.“Too often we listen with our mouths ready to respond instead of our hearts ready to understand. Presence builds safety. Presence can save lives.”

Champions of the Game Speaker Panel

Williams also participated in the“Champions of the Game” panel, which explored mental health, nutrition, coaching, finance, and wellness - all through the lens of listening as prevention and empowerment.

Panelists included:



Ebony Sturrup, LMFT-QS, LMHC – Epiphany Counseling & Professional Services

Wendell Sturrup – Sports Director & Coach Champion

Ashley Cunningham – Financial Advisor

Naomi Adek, MAS, MA, RDN, LDN – Fay Nutrition

Lisa C. Williams – Founder of CAREGD



, Emotional Wellness Company Allen Hurns – Former NFL Wide Receiver, Co-Founder of NFL M.O.M.S. Legacy Movement

Listening as Prevention

Dr. Wilson emphasized that the event's theme was deeply personal:

“As mothers, we've seen firsthand how a single conversation can change everything,” Wilson said.“Listening with empathy is prevention - it saves lives.”

The evening concluded with networking and connection among mothers, athletes, coaches, and wellness professionals - building a united front for emotional safety and resilience in sports families.

“Being fully present is the next play.” - Lisa C. Williams

Supported by National Brands and Community Partners

The Next Play Networking Mixer was proudly supported by national and community partners, including the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pajcic & Pajcic, Agent 88, 10 K Kreationz, LLC, Mellow Mushroom, It Had To Happen Podcast, Mydnyght Xpress Truck'n, BodyArmor Super Drink, and Chick-fil-A.

Their commitment to mental-health advocacy and family wellness in sports helped make this event a success. M.O.M.S., Inc. offers sincere appreciation to all sponsors, donors, board members, volunteers, vendors, supporters, guests, and the Henry County Parks & Recreation team for making this event a memorable success.

About NFL M.O.M.S.

The Mothers of Motivated Sons (NFL M.O.M.S.) is a national organization founded by Dr. Erica Wilson and Allen Hurns to support athletes and their families through education, mental-health advocacy, and empowerment programs that prepare families for life after sports.

About CAREGD





CAREGD



is a culture-forward wellness and social impact company redefining how communities address emotional well-being. Built on one simple but powerful question-“Are you good?”-CAREGD



creates campaigns, tools, and activations that help people check in on their headspace before silent struggles turn into crisis.

Through national initiatives including Checking In – Are You Good?



, Me 1st Then Sports



, and You Matter More



, CAREGD



partners with schools, sports organizations, churches, and nonprofits to bring care into everyday spaces like locker rooms, barbershops, classrooms, and congregations.

Powered by tech-enabled check-ins, message-driven merchandise, and real-time data insights, CAREGD



turns awareness into measurable care-because prevention isn't complicated, it's connection.

CAREGD



checks in loud so people don't have to struggle quietly.