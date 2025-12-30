“Return To Holden” Brings Love, Mystery, And Redemption To The Carolina Coast Ebook On Sale For 99¢ For A Limited Time

Award-winning author Bob Adamov invites readers to the windswept shores of North Carolina with the release of his new romantic mystery, Return to Holden. Set in the charming coastal town of Southport, this emotional novel weaves together love, loss, faith, and second chances against a backdrop of looming danger and unforgettable beauty. To celebrate the release, the ebook edition is available for 99¢ for a limited time.

When Ty Brady arrives in Southport, North Carolina, he is searching for peace and a way to quiet the turmoil of his past. A chance encounter brings him face-to-face with Bree, a beautiful, blind woman whose quiet strength, courage and compassion awaken something in him he believed was long lost.

As Ty rebuilds his life repairing boats at the marina and helping Bree's spirited aunt, he grows closer to Bree. The calm surface of Southport begins to crack. Dark secrets emerge, Ty's past resurfaces, and a powerful storm barrels toward the coast. When Ty goes missing aboard a shrimp trawler during the violent tempest, Bree must summon every ounce of courage and faith she possesses. Their fight for survival becomes a fight for love, hope, and the chance to come home again.

Return to Holden is a heart-pounding yet tender romantic mystery that explores redemption, trust, and the kind of love that guides broken souls safely home. The novel will resonate with readers who enjoy emotionally rich stories set in evocative coastal settings, appealing to fans of Nicholas Sparks, Emily Henry, and Nora Roberts.

Known for his fast-paced adventure and mystery novels, Bob Adamov makes a compelling and heartfelt turn into romantic mystery with this release.“This book was both a challenge and a joy,” Adamov said.“Stepping outside my comfort zone allowed me to explore love, loss, and redemption in a new way. I hope readers connect with the characters and find the journey as rewarding to read as it was for me to write.”

Return to Holden is available now. Purchase the ebook on Amazon, and take advantage of the 99¢ limited-time ebook sale. The book is also available through Packard Island Publishing and wherever books are sold.

About the Author

Bob Adamov is an award-winning novelist and the recipient of the Best Lake Erie Author honor from Lake Erie Living Magazine. He is the author of 23 novels, including the popular Emerson Moore mystery and adventure series, as well as the standalone novels Memory Layne, Alone At Home, and Not Alone At Home. His work has earned recognition from the Hollywood, London, New York, and Florida Book Festivals, along with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award.

A graduate of Kent State University, Adamov divides his time between Wooster, Ohio, and various island destinations that inspire his storytelling, including Put-in-Bay, Key West, Holden Island, and Chincoteague.

For more information, interviews, or speaking engagements, visit BobAdamov, call 330-289-7616, or follow Bob Adamov on Facebook.