Mold Eliminators Provides IICRC-Certified Water Damage And Mold Remediation Services In Las Vegas

"Mold Eliminators team standing outside of their office."Nationally recognized Las Vegas Water Damage Restoration Company Led by Master-Certified Technician Craig Herrmann Offers 24/7 Emergency Response Throughout Clark County.

LAS VEGAS, NV - Mold Eliminators, a premier water damage restoration and mold remediation company located at 1964 Sycamore Trail, has been serving Las Vegas residents and businesses since 1996 with IICRC-certified disaster recovery services. Under the leadership of founder Craig Herrmann, a Las Vegas resident since 1973, the company has completed over 255 residential and commercial restoration projects across the Las Vegas Valley, including Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin.

24/7 Emergency Water Damage Response (on-site within one hour)

IICRC Master-Certified Mold Remediation

Sewage and Biohazard Cleanup

Crime Scene and Trauma Site Restoration

High-Rise Condo and Hotel Water Damage Restoration Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration

"When water damage happens, the clock starts ticking," said Craig Herrmann, owner of Mold Eliminators and Nevada state-licensed general contractor (License #59782). "We use thermal imaging cameras to see into walls and identify hidden moisture that can lead to mold growth weeks or months later. Most insurance companies will deny coverage if homeowners don't properly mitigate damage immediately, which is why we offer free consultations to property owners and respond within minutes."

Master-Level Expertise in Disaster Restoration

Herrmann has worked in the restoration industry since 1996, specializing in water damage, sewage cleanup, mold removal, and crime scene restoration. In May 2013, he received Master Certification in Water Damage Restoration, Mold Removal, and Fire and Smoke Restoration through the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC). His team holds 16 IICRC certifications and two master-level certifications, positioning Mold Eliminators as one of only three Master Certified Flood Experts in Southern Nevada.

In October 2015, Herrmann was elected to the IICRC board of directors, a recognition of his contributions to advancing industry standards and providing guidance to restoration professionals nationwide. The company carries $3 million in general liability insurance and operates under Nevada State Contractor License #59782.

Real-World Response to Las Vegas Water Emergencies

Despite its desert climate, Las Vegas experiences frequent water intrusion events from burst pipes, HVAC leaks, monsoon flooding, and sewage backups. Mold Eliminators has handled emergency restoration work throughout the valley, from single-family homes near Summerlin to high-rise condos on the Strip.

"We had a client in a high-rise near Town Square whose upstairs neighbor's water heater failed," Herrmann explained. "By the time we arrived, water had seeped through two floors. We set up containment barriers, used negative pressure air scrubbers to prevent cross-contamination, and had the unit dried and restored within five days. The insurance adjuster told us we cut all the holes in the right places and couldn't even tell there had been water damage."

The company specializes in three categories of water damage outlined by IICRC standards. Category 1 ("clean water") comes from sources like supply lines and requires immediate extraction and drying. Category 2 ("grey water") from showers, sinks, and washing machines contains contaminants and demands more aggressive treatment. Category 3 ("black water") from sewage backups or flooding poses serious health risks and requires full biohazard protocols.

"Grey water and sewage contain bacteria that can cause illness," Herrmann said. "Anything porous that comes into contact with contaminated water, including drywall, carpet, and padding, must be removed and disposed of properly. We follow strict IICRC protocols to ensure the safety of everyone in the building."

The team also targets specific mycotoxin-producing species common in Las Vegas water damage scenarios. Penicillium and Aspergillus species colonize damp building materials within 48 to 72 hours, while Stachybotrys chartarum (black mold) requires sustained moisture on cellulose-based materials like drywall and paper. Chaetomium, an indicator of severe long-term water intrusion, often appears alongside Stachybotrys in properties where leaks have gone undetected for weeks or months.

3 Ways Thermal Imaging Detects Hidden Water Damage

One of the most common mistakes Las Vegas homeowners make after water damage is assuming that once visible water dries, the problem is resolved. Mold Eliminators uses thermal imaging cameras to identify moisture trapped inside walls, under flooring, and in ceiling cavities using three critical detection methods:

Temperature Differential Mapping: Wet building materials appear as cooler spots on thermal cameras because water absorbs and retains heat differently than dry materials. Technicians scan walls and ceilings to identify temperature variations as small as 0.1 degrees Fahrenheit, revealing moisture pockets invisible to the naked eye.

Moisture Migration Tracking: Thermal imaging shows the path water travels through building materials. When a pipe bursts or roof leak occurs, water follows gravity and capillary action through drywall, insulation, and framing. The camera reveals the full extent of saturation, not just the visible damage.

Post-Drying Verification: After water extraction and dehumidification, thermal cameras confirm that materials have returned to normal moisture levels. This prevents contractors from closing walls that still contain hidden moisture, which would lead to mold growth within days.

"Mold can start growing within 24 to 48 hours of water exposure," Herrmann said. "If moisture is left in the walls, you might not see mold for weeks, but by then the damage is extensive and insurance companies often refuse to cover it because the homeowner didn't take immediate action."

According to Mold Eliminators' third-party air quality testing data, the most common species found in Las Vegas water damage events include Penicillium/Aspergillus (appearing in 71% of basement samples), Cladosporium, and Stachybotrys chartarum. Aspergillus fumigatus poses particular risks for immunocompromised individuals, while Stachybotrys produces at least 170 known mycotoxins that can cause respiratory distress and neurological symptoms.

A recent client near Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue experienced a slow leak from an upstairs bathroom that went unnoticed for several days. By the time the homeowner called Mold Eliminators, moisture had spread through the first-floor bathroom ceiling, walls, and baseboards. The team built containment around the affected areas, used HEPA air scrubbers to capture airborne mold spores, and had third-party clearance testing performed to verify safe air quality levels before completing reconstruction. Laboratory analysis confirmed elevated levels of Stachybotrys chartarum and Chaetomium, both indicators of chronic moisture problems requiring full structural remediation rather than surface cleaning.

"Our calling is to bless the world by restoring people's lives and property because people and property matter," Herrmann said.

What Sets Mold Eliminators Apart

Mold Eliminators operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with technicians available to respond to emergencies throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company's rapid response time, often arriving on-site within 20 to 30 minutes, allows crews to begin water extraction and drying before secondary damage occurs.

With nearly three decades of experience working directly with insurance companies, Mold Eliminators handles the entire claims process on behalf of property owners. The team documents damage with thermal imaging and moisture readings, communicates directly with insurance adjusters, and provides detailed estimates that insurance companies accept. This expertise in insurance billing eliminates the stress and confusion many homeowners face when filing water damage claims, often resulting in faster approvals and higher settlement amounts.

"We had a couple call us late at night after two pipe leaks in their brand-new home," Herrmann recalled. "They were understandably panicked because both had dealt with mold issues in the past. Our technician Oliver arrived in 20 minutes, inspected the leaks, used his thermal imaging equipment to scan the entire house, and even identified a third leak in their gym. We didn't charge for the inspection. Our priority was giving them peace of mind."

The company has earned recognition from clients across multiple platforms. Mold Eliminators maintains strong reviews on Google, Yelp, and Angi, with customers consistently praising the team's honesty, professionalism, and technical expertise.

One Henderson resident wrote: "Craig the owner is a man of his word. The team came the next morning after we called in the afternoon. They were very honest, saying we didn't need their full services because the issue was minor. I really appreciated that and couldn't recommend them more."

Hurricane Katrina Relief Efforts

In 2005, Herrmann and his team spent nine months on the Mississippi Gulf Coast providing disaster recovery support following Hurricane Katrina. During that time, Mold Eliminators partnered with the North Carolina Baptist Men to train volunteers in proper mold removal techniques and secured donations of safety equipment from suppliers. The team personally remediated over 75 homes and businesses, bringing IICRC-certified expertise to areas devastated by the storm.

Credentials and Industry Leadership

Craig Herrmann holds the following professional credentials:



IICRC Master Certification in Water Damage Restoration, Mold Removal, Fire and Smoke Restoration (May 2013)

Nevada State General Contractor License #59782

IICRC Board of Directors (Elected October 2015)

Member, IICRC-Certified Firm Las Vegas Resident since 1973

Mold Eliminators operates as a certified firm with the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification, upholding the highest standards in the restoration industry. The company specializes in high-rise condos, hotels, and commercial properties throughout Clark County.

Frequently Asked Questions About Water Damage and Mold in Las Vegas

How long does mold take to grow after water damage in Las Vegas?

Mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours of water exposure, even in Las Vegas's dry climate. Once building materials like drywall, carpet padding, or insulation become saturated, they provide the moisture and organic material mold spores need to colonize. Penicillium and Aspergillus species typically appear first, followed by more dangerous species like Stachybotrys chartarum (black mold) if moisture persists beyond 72 hours. This is why immediate water extraction and professional drying are critical to preventing mold growth and insurance claim denials.

What is the difference between Category 1, 2, and 3 water damage?

The IICRC defines three categories of water contamination. Category 1 ("clean water") comes from supply lines, faucets, or appliance leaks and poses minimal health risk if addressed quickly. Category 2 ("grey water") comes from washing machines, dishwashers, or toilet overflow (urine only) and contains microorganisms that can cause illness. Category 3 ("black water") includes sewage backups, flooding from rivers or lakes, and any standing water that has remained untreated for more than 48 hours. Category 3 water requires full biohazard protocols, protective equipment, and disposal of all porous materials that contacted the contaminated water.

Does homeowners insurance cover mold remediation in Las Vegas?

Most homeowners insurance policies cover mold remediation only if it results from a sudden, accidental water event like a burst pipe or appliance malfunction, and only if the homeowner takes immediate action to mitigate the damage. Insurance companies typically deny coverage for mold caused by long-term leaks, poor maintenance, or delays in addressing water damage. This is why Mold Eliminators recommends calling a restoration specialist within hours of discovering water intrusion. Proper documentation, thermal imaging scans, and third-party air quality testing strengthen insurance claims and demonstrate that the homeowner acted responsibly to prevent secondary damage.

About Mold Eliminators

Mold Eliminators is a Las Vegas-based water damage restoration and mold remediation company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Clark County since 1996. Led by IICRC Master-Certified technician Craig Herrmann, the company provides 24/7 emergency response for water damage, mold removal, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke restoration, and crime scene cleanup. With Nevada State Contractor License #59782 and extensive experience working with insurance companies, Mold Eliminators handles disasters of any size with expertise, compassion, and a commitment to restoring properties to pre-loss condition.

For more information or to schedule a free property owner consultation, visit lasvegasmold or call (702) 442-1126.