Five-Star Connecticut Spa Founder Wins Evergreen Beauty Award For Astaxanthin-Based Skincare Innovation

"Winning the Evergreen Beauty Award validates what we have known through three decades of client care: that mature, sensitive skin deserves products formulated with both scientific innovation and genuine understanding of its unique needs."PURELY BELLA LLC, an award-winning skincare brand created by a master aesthetician with 32 years of experience, receives prestigious Evergreen Beauty Award recognition. The Connecticut-based company has revolutionized mature skincare by harnessing astaxanthin, an ingredient 6000 times more powerful than vitamin C, in formulations designed specifically for sensitive, aging skin.

In an industry saturated with promises and quick fixes, PURELY BELLA LLC stands out as a brand built on authentic expertise and a genuine commitment to serving women over 40. The recent recognition with the Evergreen Beauty Award highlights the company's success in creating a skincare line that combines cutting-edge ingredients with time-tested knowledge gained from over three decades of aesthetic practice.

The founder's journey began more than 32 years ago when she first entered the field of aesthetics. Through thousands of client consultations, treatments, and long-term relationships, she developed an intimate understanding of how skin changes over time and what it truly needs to remain healthy and radiant. This extensive experience became the foundation for PURELY BELLA, a brand that reflects real-world insights rather than laboratory theories alone.

The decision to feature astaxanthin as the hero ingredient in the PURELY BELLA collection was based on rigorous research and practical application. Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant derived from microalgae, has been scientifically proven to be 6000 times more potent than vitamin C in neutralizing free radicals. What makes this ingredient particularly remarkable for the PURELY BELLA formulations is its dual nature: exceptional potency combined with extraordinary gentleness. This rare combination makes it ideal for mature skin that often becomes more sensitive with age.

Operating from a five-star award-winning spa in Connecticut, the founder has witnessed firsthand the frustration many women experience when searching for skincare products that deliver results without irritation. Mature skin presents unique challenges including increased sensitivity, reduced moisture retention, and greater susceptibility to environmental damage. Traditional anti-aging products often contain harsh ingredients that can exacerbate these issues, leaving women to choose between efficacy and comfort. PURELY BELLA eliminates this compromise by offering formulations that are both powerful and gentle.

The Evergreen Beauty Award recognizes brands that demonstrate innovation, quality, and a meaningful contribution to the beauty industry. For PURELY BELLA, this recognition validates the brand's approach to skincare and its commitment to serving an often-overlooked demographic. The award also acknowledges the company's unique positioning in the market as a brand that combines professional-grade formulations with a philosophy that honors the natural aging process.

Media recognition has continued to build for PURELY BELLA, with features in Wellness Magazine bringing the brand's message to a wider audience. These features have resonated with women who are seeking an alternative to the relentless anti-aging messaging that dominates the beauty industry. The brand's philosophy of aging beautifully rather than fighting against time offers a refreshing perspective that empowers women to embrace their maturity while still taking excellent care of their skin.

A cornerstone of the PURELY BELLA mission is the commitment to giving back. The company donates 10 percent of all sales to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, transforming every skincare purchase into an opportunity to support cancer research, treatment, and patient support services. This philanthropic initiative reflects the founder's belief that business success should contribute to community wellbeing and that beauty extends beyond personal appearance to encompass compassion and social responsibility.

The comprehensive formulation process behind PURELY BELLA products ensures that every ingredient serves a specific purpose and contributes to the overall effectiveness of the collection. Each product has been thoroughly tested and refined based on feedback from real clients with mature, sensitive skin. This iterative approach has resulted in a line that addresses the full spectrum of concerns facing women over 40, from hydration and barrier protection to antioxidant defense and overall skin health.

