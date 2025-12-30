UNGA Rejects Russia's Bid To Block Funding For Human Rights Resolutions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

The draft resolution, prepared by Russia jointly with China, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Sudan, and Venezuela, proposed denying resources for the implementation of Human Rights Council decisions adopted during several sessions, primarily concerning the human rights situation in those countries.

The document failed to gain support on Tuesday in the Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with UN budgetary matters, and also did not receive the required number of votes during consideration by the General Assembly.

Speaking ahead of the vote in the Fifth Committee, Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Tymoshenko stated that“the delegation of Ukraine firmly opposes the draft resolution that seeks to block funding for several Human Rights Council resolutions.”

According to him, such attempts by Russia and a group of countries“undermine the rights of victims and risk delaying or even preventing accountability for the most serious crimes.”

“These actions weaken the authority of the United Nations and contradict our shared commitment to the protection of human rights and the rule of law,” Tymoshenko added.

He placed particular emphasis on the resolutions extending the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry into human rights violations committed by Russia in Ukraine.

“These resolutions address the most serious human rights situation on the European continent in recent decades – violations caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine,” the diplomat said, stressing the Commission's vital role in investigating abuses, collecting evidence, and identifying those responsible for crimes.

As a reminder, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022 to investigate violations and crimes committed in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Commission is composed of Erik Møse (Chair), Pablo de Greiff, and Vrinda Grover.