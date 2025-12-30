MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Year End Distributions

December 30, 2025 5:11 PM EST | Source: NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - NCM Asset Management Ltd., the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds ("NCM Investments"), announced today that distributions have been declared for the following funds:



$3.7094 per unit* for NCM Dividend Champions

$0.9204 per unit* for NCM Global Income Balanced Portfolio $2.5246 per unit* for NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio

All year end distributions are payable on Dec 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec 29, 2025.

Unitholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of year end distributions should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Investments is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit ncminvestments for more details.

For more information, please contact:

Client Services

NCM Asset Management Ltd.

(403) 531-2650

* F Series; rates may differ for other series.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

