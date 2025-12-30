(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Elixxer Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders December 30, 2025 5:30 PM EST | Source: Elixxer Ltd. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR.H) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 30, 2025. A total of 3,798,208 shares were voted at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 33.50% of the votes attached to all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 20, 2025, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, management presented to the shareholders its nominees for election as directors. The following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting:

Name Votes in Favour Votes Withheld/Abstained Jayahari Balasubramaniam 3,759,707 (98.99%) 38,501 (1.01%) Alexey (Alex) Kanayev 3,759,737 (98.99%) 38,471(1.01%) Mark E. Romano 3,759,737 (98.99%) 38,471(1.01%) Edward Milewski 3,759,737 (98.99%) 38,471(1.01%)

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to approve the appointment of CAN Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year. According to votes cast, CAN Partners LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors with 99.06% of the votes in favour.

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to approve a special resolution to amend the articles of the incorporation of the company to change the name as the Board, in its sole discretion, may determine to be acceptable to the Director appointed under the Canada Business Corporation Act (the "Name Change") The special resolution was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders and the results of the votes cast were as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 3,760,311 (99.00%) 37,897 (1.00%)

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to approve a special resolution to effect the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of up to ninety (90) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, as set out in Exhibit "A" to the notice of meeting forwarded to shareholders. It must be passed by at least sixty-six and two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders at this Meeting or represented by proxy. The special resolution was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders and the results of the votes cast were as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 3,754,823 (98.86%) 43,385 (1.14%)

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to re-approve a resolution to approve and confirm the stock option plan of the Company. The resolution for the Stock Option Plan was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders at the Meeting as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 3,756,098 (98.99%) 42,110 (1.11%)

At the Meeting, shareholders also passed a resolution authorizing the company to issue common shares in the capital of the company in settlement of indebtedness of the company to certain creditors. The resolution must be approved by a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting by disinterested shareholders. The resolution for the approval of debt settlement was approved by an overwhelming majority as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 123,627 (75.01%) 41,190 (24.99%)

At the Meeting, shareholders also passed a resolution approving of voluntary delisting from TSXV. The resolution must be approved by a majority of the minority of votes cast at the meeting whether in person or by proxy. The "majority of the minority" for the foregoing purposes means that only the votes of those shareholders represented at the meeting, excluding insiders and their respective associates and affiliates will be counted for the purposes of the delisting by a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting by disinterested shareholders. The resolution for the approval of debt settlement was approved by an overwhelming majority as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 113,932 (69.13%) 50,885 (30.87%)

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR.H) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

For further information please contact:

Karim Mecklai, Chief Executive Officer, 416-877-3153

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Elixxer Ltd.