Palestinian Embraces Martyrdom After Israeli Occupation Troops Shoot Vehicle
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- A 20-year-old Palestinian embraced martyrdom on Tuesday when Israeli occupation troops targeted a vehicle with gunfire south of the city of Nablus, a Palestinian authority said.
Qais Ellan was shot when the Israeli occupation troops opened fire at the vehicle, the public authority for Palestinian civil affairs said in a statement. The troops held the martyr's corpse.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams carried three people who were seriously wounded in the shooting on the vehicle to hospital. (end)
nq
nq
