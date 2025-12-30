Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Embraces Martyrdom After Israeli Occupation Troops Shoot Vehicle


2025-12-30 07:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- A 20-year-old Palestinian embraced martyrdom on Tuesday when Israeli occupation troops targeted a vehicle with gunfire south of the city of Nablus, a Palestinian authority said.
Qais Ellan was shot when the Israeli occupation troops opened fire at the vehicle, the public authority for Palestinian civil affairs said in a statement. The troops held the martyr's corpse.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams carried three people who were seriously wounded in the shooting on the vehicle to hospital. (end)
