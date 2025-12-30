Rain, Snow Likely Across J&K Till Early Jan

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A weak Western Disturbance affected Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing light rain and snowfall to parts of north Kashmir, officials said.

The upper reaches, including Gulmarg, Sadhna Top and the Tulail Valley, received light to moderate snowfall, while most other areas remained generally cloudy. An official said that plains across the Valley witnessed intermittent rain.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy weather across the region from December 30 to January 10, with intermittent rain or snowfall expected at several places.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain or snow is likely over most areas during the night of December 31 and January 1. Higher and extreme upper reaches of north and central Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall during this period.

From January 2 onwards, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with isolated light rain or snowfall at some places. Partly cloudy conditions are likely from January 3 to 5 and again from January 7 to 8, while January 6 may witness light snowfall over isolated higher reaches. The weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy from January 9 to 10 and partly cloudy from January 11 to 13.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday reflected widespread cold conditions. Srinagar recorded a low of 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 2.0 degrees Celsius and Awantipora 1.0 degree Celsius.