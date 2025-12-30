Fence Empire Strengthens Long-Term Cedar Supply With Large-Scale Drying Infrastructure And 108 Kiln Units

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fence Empire, a wholesale-focused supplier of Japanese cedar fencing materials, today announced its continued investment in large-scale drying and manufacturing infrastructure designed to support consistent, long-term cedar supply for fence supply yards and building material distributors across the United States.

Fence Empire operates multiple dedicated natural air-drying yards, where Japanese cedar pickets are carefully staged and dried over extended periods. This process allows internal stresses within the wood to release gradually, helping preserve straightness, color consistency, and long-term dimensional stability.

To complement natural air-drying and ensure precision control across seasons, Fence Empire operates 108 industrial kiln-drying units across its facilities. This kiln capacity enables consistent moisture targets, stable output regardless of weather conditions, and uninterrupted production to support year-round wholesale programs.

“Reliable supply doesn't begin when an order is placed,” said Jason Liu, President of Fence Empire.“It begins months earlier with infrastructure, planning, and discipline. Our focus has always been on building permanent capacity so our partners don't have to worry about availability, timing, or consistency.”

Unlike short-term or spot-market sourcing models, Fence Empire's infrastructure is designed as core operating capability rather than backup capacity. By investing ahead of demand, the company is able to absorb market volatility internally instead of passing uncertainty downstream to its wholesale partners.

By combining large-scale natural air-drying with extensive kiln-drying infrastructure, Fence Empire supports distributors and fence supply yards with more predictable inventory availability, reduced exposure to seasonal shortages, and greater confidence when planning long-term supply programs.

Fence Empire serves wholesalers and building material distributors nationwide and does not sell directly to end users, maintaining a clear focus on supporting partner growth through capacity, consistency, and execution.

“Infrastructure is how we protect our partners,” Liu added.“Capacity is how we keep promises.”

About Fence Empire

Fence Empire is a wholesale-focused supplier of Japanese cedar fencing materials serving fence supply yards and building material distributors across the United States. The company specializes in long-term supply programs supported by vertically integrated manufacturing, drying, and export operations.

