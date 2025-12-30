Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chibougamau Independent Mines Completes“Flow-Through” Financing


2025-12-30 05:15:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that it has completed a“flow-through” private placement by issuing 689,655“flow-through” shares at a price of $0.29 per share for proceeds of approximately $200,000. Chibougamau will use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on its Lac Chibougamau property in Québec.

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 61,755,191 common shares of Chibougamau issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the 689,655 shares issued at the closing of the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 1, 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.



We Seek Safe Harbour.		 CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709

For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.
President & CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
...

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain“forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Company's expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under“disclaimer” on the Company's website.


