Chibougamau Independent Mines Completes“Flow-Through” Financing

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 61,755,191 common shares of Chibougamau issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the 689,655 shares issued at the closing of the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 1, 2026.

