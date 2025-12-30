Deneen White Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Relentless' With Lisa Nichols

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Deneen White, who will co-author the upcoming book“Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.



Deneen White is a transformational mentor, writer, and visionary leader whose mission is to help people step boldly into the life they were created for. As President of Talent Services for VIP Ignite and Editor-in-Chief of The Miami News, she has become a go-to guide for individuals ready to stop shrinking, silence the noise of self-doubt, and rise into their purpose with clarity and strength.



What sets Deneen apart is her ability to see people not as they are, but as they can be. Where others notice potential, she recognizes destiny. She believes in the brilliance within every person long before they see it themselves, and she has built a career helping thousands unlock gifts they once hid, ignored, or underestimated. Her signature blend of grounded truth, unwavering belief, and faith-driven direction has made her one of the most trusted voices in personal growth, performance, and creative leadership.



Deneen's own journey is a testament to renewal. She understands what it feels like to lose your voice-and what it takes to reclaim it. She learned early that the fiercest battles are often internal, waged in the quiet corners of the mind. That understanding fuels her work today. She teaches that real transformation is not accidental; it is intentional. It is spiritual. And it begins when you decide to release the story that limits you and step into the one that liberates you. In every room she enters, Deneen brings a presence that is both calming and catalytic. People often say that one conversation with her can shift the direction of their life. She has a rare ability to help people see themselves clearly, shed the fears that keep them small, and take courageous, aligned steps toward a future they once believed was out of reach. Working with Deneen is not passive-it is an invitation to rise.



As a writer, Deneen speaks directly to the heart. Her work challenges readers to examine the beliefs that hold them back, embrace the identities that empower them, and step with conviction into the life they are meant to lead. She writes for the person who knows they are meant for more and is finally ready to claim it.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Deneen White as a co-author of“Relentless.” The book's release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Deneen White, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going-no matter the odds.