Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stanley Slaczka Announces Release Of The Structure Of Perseverance


2025-12-30 04:45:46
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-Winning Author Stanley Slaczka is releasing that he has multiple awards and he wrote the book "The Structure of Perseverance" which is available on multiple platforms. The book is offered in his website .

His awards include, "International Impact Book Award", "Author of the Year Finalist", and "Best Personal Development Author in New York of 2025!" This system works!

MENAFN30122025003118003196ID1110540613



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search