Devon Energy To Participate In Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced Clay Gaspar, President and CEO will participate in a panel at the Goldman Sachs Energy, Cleantech, & Utilities Conference.
The panel is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 and will be webcast live on Devon's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit .
| Investor Contact
...
405-228-4450
| Media Contact
Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460
