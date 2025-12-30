Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pacbio To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference


2025-12-30 04:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be presenting at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10:30 AM PT (1:30 PM ET) in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the company's investors page at pacificbiosciences. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

