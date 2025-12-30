INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Baidu, Inc. - BIDU

The investigation concerns whether Baidu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 26, 2025, Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon has concluded that Baidu should be added to a list of companies that aid the Chinese military.

On this news, Baidu's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.54 per ADR, or 1.31%, to close at $116.34 per ADR on November 26, 2025.

