Eritrea: National Union Of Eritrean Youth And Students (NUEYS) Activity Assessment Meeting

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students conducted an activity assessment meeting for 2025 and discussion on the plan of action for 2026 from 26 to 28 December in Asmara.

According to reports presented at the meeting, effective programs have been carried out in administrations and schools to enhance political and organizational capacity, as well as the participation of youth and students; to develop students' interest and motivation in education; and to strengthen social awareness and productivity.

A detailed report was also presented on programs to which the union gives due attention, focusing on civic training programs, political seminars, organizational weeks, festivals of higher education institutions, the 'Keiahti Embaba' organization week, and encouragement of outstanding students, among others.

Extensive discussion was also conducted regarding 'youth centers' and their contribution to enhancing awareness, creativity, health, and other youth-related issues.

The participants also adopted various recommendations, including strengthening youth- and student-centered awareness-raising programs; developing the 'Keiahti Embaba' organization; organizing training programs with a view to enhancing the overall capacity of youth; organizing programs to enhance innovation and creativity among youth; as well as conducting seminars and other promotional activities in line with resilience and development programs.

Noting that the commendable implementation of the programs was the result of active participation by parents, the community, Government and PFDJ institutions, as well as youth and students themselves, Mr. Salah Ahmedin, Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, said that programs aimed at enhancing the participation and contribution of youth and students will be organized down to the level of area administrations.

Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, on his part called on the union to finalize its five-year strategic plan and strive for its effective implementation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.