Chile's Unemployment“Rises” Mostly Because More People Are Looking For Work
Key Points
Chile's unemployment rate was 8.4% in the September–November 2025 moving quarter (8.6% seasonally adjusted), slightly higher than a year earlier and flat versus the prior period.
The key driver is arithmetic, not panic: the labor force grew faster than hiring, lifting the number of unemployed to 864,882.
Informality remains a structural pressure point: 26.6% of workers (about 2.50 million people) are in informal jobs, while broader“slack” measures sit in the mid-teens.
The headline number-8.4% unemployment -sounds like Chile is sliding. The more revealing story is a quiet tug-of-war between confidence and capacity: more Chileans are stepping forward to work, but the economy is not creating formal jobs fast enough to absorb them.
According to Chile 's National Statistics Institute (INE), the labor force expanded 1.5% over the past year to 10,266,465 people.
Employment rose too, but more slowly-up 1.2% to 9,401,582. That gap is why unemployment edges up even without a dramatic wave of layoffs.
The count of unemployed rose 4.0% to 864,882, and one component is striking: people looking for their first job jumped 16.2%. In plain terms, the line got longer because more people joined it.
Chile Labor Market Shows Uneven Strain
Look closer and the picture is mixed, not uniformly bleak. Women's unemployment was 8.8%, down 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier, while men's was 8.1%, up 0.6 points.
Women's participation and employment improved; the overall rise is being pulled upward by men. Then there is the bigger, less discussed reality: many jobs are not the kind governments can tax, regulate, or easily protect.
INE puts the informal employment rate at 26.6%, still about 2,498,291 people, even after a small decline. Average weekly hours worked were 36.8 (39.0 for men and 33.9 for women), hinting that underemployment and job quality matter almost as much as job quantity.
INE's broader gauges reinforce that: unemployment plus the“potential labor force” was 16.4%, and“labor pressure” was 15.4%.
Where are jobs appearing? INE points to gains in administrative/support services, transport, and information/communications, while public administration and manufacturing weakened. Santiago's metro region posted 8.9% unemployment, up 0.3 points.
