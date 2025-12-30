HP Cabinet Approves Key Decisions For Health, Jobs, And Development

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging set of decisions aimed at strengthening the health sector, boosting employment, supporting rural livelihoods and accelerating infrastructure development across the State.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said the decisions reflect the government's focus on inclusive growth, social security and institutional strengthening. "The Cabinet has taken several people-centric decisions today, especially to strengthen health services, generate employment and support farmers, pastoralists and small entrepreneurs. These steps will have a long-term positive impact on Himachal Pradesh's economy and social fabric," Chauhan said.

Strengthening Health Sector and Employment

To bolster healthcare services, the Cabinet approved the filling of 53 Assistant Professor posts and 121 teaching and non-teaching posts, including paramedical staff, across all government medical colleges. In a major employment initiative, approval was also given to create 600 posts of Assistant Staff Nurses through the HP Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur. Faculty doctors possessing DM and MCh qualifications will now receive a 20 per cent incentive on basic pay.

In the Jal Shakti Department, the Cabinet approved recruitment for 40 vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) Trainees, while 10 posts of Block Development Officer will be filled through direct recruitment in the Rural Development Department.

Education and Social Security Initiatives

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a dedicated sub-cadre for CBSE schools in 100 identified government schools, with clearly defined recruitment, training, tenure and performance evaluation norms.

Expanding the social security net, children studying in Tong-Len School, Dharamshala, children of parents with 70 per cent or more disability, and children abandoned by a surviving parent will now be covered under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojna.

Infrastructure and Real Estate Development

Among major infrastructure decisions, the Cabinet approved the construction of a world-class township at Shitalpur on the Himachal-Chandigarh border and an amendment to Rule 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, to improve transparency and dispute resolution in the real estate sector.

The Cabinet cleared the utilisation of the Skill Development Institution building at Palkwah Khas in Una district, where the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be shifted. It also approved the PEHEL project to strengthen the livelihoods of Himalayan pastoralists, modernise pastoral practices, conserve indigenous breeds and improve market linkages.

Boosting Rural Livelihoods

A new Act will be introduced to ensure the smooth movement of pastoralists and to open forest lands and meadows for Gaddi livestock.

Dairy Sector Fortification

To strengthen the dairy sector, approval was granted to set up milk processing plants at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, and Rohru; milk chilling centres at Jalari (Hamirpur); and bulk milk coolers at Jhalera (Una), along with similar facilities at Karsog and Pangi. The Cabinet also sanctioned a cash credit limit of ₹60 crores for HP MILKFED to meet increased working capital needs, with a separate milk cess account to ensure timely payments to farmers.

Policy, Innovation, and Environmental Decisions

In the education and innovation sector, the Cabinet approved the adoption of the Functional Equivalence Model for Assistant and Associate Professors in applied sciences and humanities across government engineering colleges. It also cleared the establishment of the University of Multidisciplinary Institute of Innovation, Skill, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Research (MIISTER) at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on a PPP mode.

Environmental and energy-related decisions included amending the Himachal Pradesh Land Preservation Act, 1978, to regulate the felling of dried chir trees; revising the free power royalty provisions under the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021; and reallocation of equity power shares in SJVNL projects to the State Government.

Other Key Approvals

The Cabinet further approved revision of the Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukandar Sukh Kalyan Yojna (Urban), providing one-time settlement assistance of up to ₹1 lakh to small shopkeepers with NPAs, shifting of the State Commission for Backwards Classes headquarters from Shimla to Dharamshala, setting up of a drug de-addiction centre at Malot in Kangra district, and relaxation for under-construction Lok Bhawans. Other key approvals included the establishment of modern commercial complexes in Bilaspur district, the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness Project with the French Development Agency, with an outlay of ₹892 crores, subsidy for purchase of 18-42 seater buses under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start Up Yojna, and compassionate employment to 28 individuals in the Education Department. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)