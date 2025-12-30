New Year's Eve 2026: Chandigarh Imposes Traffic Curbs In Key Areas

In view of public safety, security and smooth celebrations on the eve of New Year 2026, Chandigarh Traffic Police has announced vehicle restrictions and special enforcement measures across key parts of the city.

Restricted Zones and Timings

According to an official advisory, several busy market roads and public areas will be declared 'Restricted Vehicle Zones' on December 31, 2025, from 9.30 pm to 2 am. The restricted stretches include the inner market roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11; the road in front of Leisure Valley, Sector 10; inner roads of Sectors 17 and 22; the stretch from Aroma Light Point to Small Chowk near the Sector 22 dispensary; and areas around Elante Mall in Industrial Area Phase I.

Guidelines for Residents and Elante Mall Visitors

Residents whose homes are accessible via these roads have been advised to carry valid identity cards and proof of residence to facilitate smooth movement during restricted hours. Traffic Police officials said that traffic around Elante Mall will be regulated through a one-way system.

Enforcement Drive and Zero-Tolerance Policy

Members of the public have been urged to park only in designated parking lots and to avoid parking on footpaths, cycle tracks, and main carriageways. A special enforcement drive will also be conducted across the city on New Year's Eve. Strict legal action will be taken against traffic violators, and driving licences may be suspended in serious cases.

Special drunken driving nakas will be set up at multiple locations, and surprise checks will be carried out to curb driving under the influence of alcohol, the advisory further stated. Police warned that anyone found consuming liquor in public places, creating noise pollution through modified exhausts, or indulging in hooliganism will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Police Deployment and Appeal for Cooperation

Chandigarh Police personnel will be deployed in large numbers to regulate traffic and assist the public. While regretting any inconvenience caused by the restrictions, the Chandigarh Traffic Police appealed to citizens to cooperate in the larger public interest and ensure a safe, peaceful, and enjoyable New Year celebration.

