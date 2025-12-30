Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Soak Up The Sun In St Barts Ahead Of New Year Celebrations - Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez are bringing in the New Year in style at the Caribbean island of St Barts, as per a report by celebrity gossip outlet Page Six.

The couple were spotted enjoying the sun and the sea at Nikki Beach, a celebrity hotspot, as per the publication, which also revealed that they spent their Christmas in Aspen, Colorado.

Page Six also spoke to a person present at the venue who said that Sanchez wore a big sun hat and Bezos had a group of friends around him. The group was under the watchful eyes of the tech mogul's security team.

A video reveals how a number of bikini-clad girls entered the scene at one point, with one of them riding a motorbike. They were carrying sparklers in their hands, presumably to celebrate someone's birthday. As soon as the girls entered the scene, Sanchez popped herself up on a banquette for a dance.

| Elon Musk first person worth $700bn, richer than next three combined-Here's how

Koru, the half-a-million-USD yacht owned by the Bezos, was also seen near the venue, the publication reported.

Although the couple spent Christmas Day in Aspen, Colorado, St Barts is their favourite destination to bring in the new year, as per the outlet.

Their Christmas outing in Aspen

Bezos and Sanchez stepped out hand-in-hand in Aspen on Wednesday, 24 December, with the former donning a black cowboy hat along with a black shirt jacket. He accompanied this with a pair of blue jeans. The 56-year-old Lauren opted for a black sweater, along with heeled black boots, oversized sunglasses and barrel jeans.

Bezos-Sanchez wedding one of the most talked-about celeb weddings of the year

The wedding of Bezos and Sanchez, which took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice betweeen 26-28 June, became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. Their guest list included a number of global celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Ivanka Trump, Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Gates, and others.