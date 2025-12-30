US Coast Guard Awards Contracts To Build Arctic Security Cutters

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA - The US Coast Guard announced the award of two contracts to build up to six Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) icebreakers - ships designed to break through and navigate ice-covered waters - between the United States and Finland in a major step forward for America's national security.

Contracts were awarded Friday to Rauma Marine Constructions Oy of Rauma, Finland, and Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. of Lockport, Louisiana, and are the result of president Donald Trump and secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem's visionary international agreements with Finland and the historic investments authorised in the president's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The Arctic Security Cutters will defend US sovereignty, secure critical shipping lanes, protect energy and mineral resources, and counter our adversaries' presence in the Arctic region. They will enable the Coast Guard to control, secure and defend US Alaskan borders, facilitate maritime commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility, and respond to crises and contingencies in the region.

“America has been an Arctic nation for over 150 years, and we're finally acting like it under president Trump. Our adversaries continue to look to grow their presence in the Arctic, equipping the Coast Guard with Arctic Security Cutters will help reassert American maritime dominance there,” said secretary Kristi Noem.“Revitalising the US Coast Guard's icebreaking capabilities is crucial for our security and prosperity, and today's announcement is an important step in that direction.”

“These awards represent decisive action to guarantee American security in the Arctic,” said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard.“The Arctic Security Cutters will deliver the essential capability to uphold US sovereignty against adversaries' aggressive economic and military actions in the Arctic. These cutters will ensure the Coast Guard's ability to control, secure, and defend our northern border and maritime approaches – without question.”

The contract with Rauma Marine Constructions Oy includes up to two ASCs to be built in Finland, with delivery of the first vessel expected in 2028. The contract with Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. includes up to four ASCs to be built in the United States, with delivery of the first domestically built cutter expected in 2029. This plan is designed to take immediate advantage of our Finnish partners' icebreaker expertise while coordinating the on-shoring of that expertise in the United States in the long run.

Acquisition of ASCs continues the service's modernisation through Force Design 2028, an initiative introduced by secretary Noem to transform the Coast Guard into a more agile, capable and responsive fighting force.

