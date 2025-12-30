MOFA Provides Satellite Broadcast 20252026 Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Fireworks Worldwide

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is providing satellite broadcast information for the 2025–2026 Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Fireworks event, enabling television networks and online media around the world to download and broadcast the event starting at 11:55 p.m. on December 31 (Taipei time).

The satellite information has been forwarded to local media through Taiwan's overseas missions worldwide and has also been made available to international media correspondents based in Taiwan.

This year marks the first time that the Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks display has been designed in tandem with original music compositions. In collaboration with the Taipei Music Center, music has been integrated into the firework design, enhancing the overall narrative and visual experience of the show with synchronised sound and light.

The entire display comprises five main segments, and as the music progresses, fireworks unfold gradually, showcasing diverse color variations and rhythmic transitions in a performance that merges music with visual art.

Highlights from the display will be edited and uploaded to the publicly available Ministry of Foreign Affairs Trending Taiwan YouTube channel. (Trending Taiwan YouTube channel website: ).

Over the years, the Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks show has made a strong international impression and has become one of the world's most instantly recognisable New Year celebrations, receiving extensive coverage from global media. The event has continued to innovate by combining music and multimedia, showcasing Taiwan's urban vitality and cultural creativity, and presenting a vivid and diverse image of Taiwan to the world.

The post MOFA provides satellite broadcast 2025–2026 Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Fireworks worldwide appeared first on Caribbean News Global.