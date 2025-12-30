Partisans: Russians Set Up Firing Positions On Embankment In Yevpatoria

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the partisan movement“ATESH,” according to Ukrinform.

“Do the Russians seriously believe in a Ukrainian landing? Or is the occupation administration just wasting money again?” they noted.

Russian troops pay commanders each month to stay away from front –

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces had struck an enemy storage and launch base for unmanned naval vessels in Crimea.