Zelensky: Security Advisors To Leaders Of Coalition Of Willing To Meet In Kyiv On January 3

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Rustem Umerov has just reported on an agreement with the national security advisers of the Coalition of the Willing countries to hold a meeting in the near future. We are planning for January 3 in Ukraine. Shortly thereafter, we will be talking at the leadership level-meetings are necessary. We are planning for January 6 in France,” Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude to President Trump's team for their willingness to participate in all effective formats.“Today, our teams communicated and discussed with Rustem the next steps and priorities in the negotiations,” the President said.

As reported, US President Donald Trump announced significant progress in negotiations to end the war after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, December 29, at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.