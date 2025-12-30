Zelensky Says He Has Selected New Head Of His Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this while answering journalists' questions, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As for the Head of the Office, I have made a decision. The information will be released a bit later," Zelensky said.

He also confirmed that changes among the heads of regional administration would be made at the beginning of the year.

On November 28, Zelensky dismissed Andriy Yermak as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Yermak had earlier tendered his resignation.

