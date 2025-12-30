Türkiye Hands Russia Lists Of Missing And Severely Wounded Ukrainian Pows, Ombudsman Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported this on Telegram following the results of an online meeting with his Turkish counterpart and coordinators representing the families of Ukrainian defenders, Ukrinform reports.

“Türkiye remains one of the few platforms where humanitarian issues are genuinely advancing, particularly in negotiations with Russia. Therefore, together with the coordinators of the defenders' families, I sincerely thank Mehmet Akardja and the Turkish side for their concern and active support of this process,” Lubinets said.

According to him,“the main topic of discussion remains the fate of prisoners of war, those missing under special circumstances, and civilians who are being illegally detained.”

During the meeting, Lubinets also separately emphasized one of Russia's direct violations of the Geneva Conventions, in particular the illegal sentencing of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“These issues require urgent resolution, as they concern people's lives and health,” the Ombudsman stressed.

Lubinets informed that he had received clear confirmation from Türkiye's Chief Ombudsman that the lists of missing persons, as well as seriously ill and severely wounded prisoners of war, which Ukrainian families had handed over during a meeting in Türkiye a month earlier, had indeed been passed on to the Russian Federation.

“We agreed to establish a permanent communication channel between our institutions. I proposed organizing the transfer of letters from families to Akardja for delivery to the Russian side for Ukrainian prisoners of war, with the mandatory possibility of receiving replies,” Lubinets added.

According to him, additional lists will be prepared and submitted once again: those missing under special circumstances – for verification; seriously ill and severely wounded prisoners – for repatriation; as well as convicted servicemen, prisoners of war who have been held the longest, and illegally detained Ukrainian civilians.

“We are ready for any dialogue that will help protect the rights of our citizens and contribute to their swift return from the territory of the Russian Federation,” the Ombudsman emphasized.

Lubinets invited the Turkish Ombudsman to visit Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lubinets previously stated that a received postcard may serve as confirmation that a person is being held in Russian captivity.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram