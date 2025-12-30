MENAFN - GetNews) Ge Yang, a veteran biomedical engineer and global project leader, is the CEO of Tianjushi Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Second Branch.

As the world continues to prioritize public health resilience after years of pandemic challenges, a new wave of engineering innovation is reshaping how vaccines, antibodies, and gene therapies are developed and manufactured. At the center of this transformation stands Ge Yang, a veteran biomedical engineer and global project leader, who is also the CEO of Tianjushi Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Second Branch.

Founded in 1998, Tianjushi Group is an engineering and design firm dedicated to enabling the industrialization of emerging technologies. Leveraging advanced design philosophies and a forward-looking international perspective, the company delivers integrated solutions spanning technology development, engineering consulting and design, EPC project delivery, intelligent equipment, automation, and digitalization-helping clients achieve full-scale commercialization from laboratory research to industrial manufacturing.

Tianjushi's services cover a broad range of high-technology sectors, including fine chemicals, fluorochemicals, electronic chemicals, synthetic biology, bioprocessing and fermentation, biopharmaceuticals, chemical pharmaceuticals, and food and health sciences. The company is widely recognized for its strong process-engineering capabilities, supported by multiple R&D platforms such as a technology innovation institute, an intelligent equipment development center, and dedicated laboratories for bioprocess and chemical engineering.

With a technical workforce that includes 12 PhDs and scientists and more than 400 specialists in process engineering, design, and production management, Tianjushi has provided consulting, design, and engineering solutions to over 1,000 enterprises worldwide. To date, the company has delivered more than 3,500 projects, with operations spanning over 30 countries and regions across China, Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States, South Africa, and beyond.

With over three decades of experience in biopharmaceutical engineering, Yang has led and designed facilities for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell/gene therapy manufacturing across Asia and North America. His work has advanced the transition from conventional batch production to modular, intelligent, and energy-efficient systems, allowing medicines to reach patients faster and more reliably.

Yang's team has introduced several original process innovations that are now adopted by leading vaccine and biologics producers in Asia. These include:



Process-simulation calculation, which ensure optimal equipment selection, compact and efficient functional zoning, and streamlined production SOPs, resulting in improved operational flexibility and higher overall manufacturing efficiency. Maximize the utilization rate of equipment and make the best use of the factory space

Modular process layouts that shorten construction timelines by nearly half, enabling rapid facility deployment in emerging markets.

MES-driven production management systems, which connect enterprise planning (ERP) with plant-floor controls (PLC/DCS), enabling real-time scheduling, process control, material traceability, quality oversight, and data integration across the full manufacturing cycle.

Multipurpose Production Lines: Facilities can quickly switch between producing different products (e.g., monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies), adapting to small-batch, multi-product demands.

Single-Use Technologies: Employ single-use bioreactors and fluid containment bags to prevent cross-contamination and reduce cleaning costs. Automated Logistics: AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and robots handle material transfer, minimizing manual intervention.

“These are not just engineering upgrades,” Yang said at a recent industry forum.“Each improvement means faster vaccine access, more stable supply chains, and ultimately, lives saved.”

Yang's leadership has extended beyond China's borders. In late 2011, he participated as an external engineering specialist in a process-optimization initiative at Genzyme's Boston biomanufacturing facility, one of the world's most respected biotechnology companies and a global leader in rare-disease and orphan-drug therapies.

At Genzyme, Yang worked on enhancing the efficiency, safety, and technical robustness of key production suites. His responsibilities included analyzing process bottlenecks, refining equipment layouts, optimizing process-piping routes, and strengthening workflow reliability to support high-quality biologics manufacturing. His contributions helped reinforce Genzyme's capabilities in producing enzyme-replacement therapies and other advanced treatments for rare genetic disorders - a project observers describe as a model of international collaboration in high-end biopharmaceutical engineering.

Analysts note that Yang's engineering philosophy bridges science, technology, and global health policy. Rather than limiting his role to industrial design, he promotes a systems-thinking approach that aligns biomanufacturing innovation with long-term public-health needs.

“Yang's work represents the shift from building factories to building health infrastructure,” said Dr. Emily Howard, a biopharmaceutical systems analyst at the Global Vaccine Alliance.“His projects create sustainable, high-quality vaccine and gene-therapy capacity where it's most needed.”

Yang worked for top international firms including Jacobs, CH2M Hill, and WorleyParsons, managing complex projects for Eli Lilly, Merck, and Novartis. That experience helped him bridge Western compliance systems with China's rapidly evolving biotech ecosystem.

Today, through his continued project leadership and mentorship of young engineers, Yang is widely regarded as a technical bridge between continents - someone who translates engineering precision into meaningful public-health progress.