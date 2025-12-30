CICG-Soaring Guangdong Path Ways Of GBA 2025: The Cradle Of Marine Life

MENAFN - GetNews) The latest season of the documentary series Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA 2025, co-produced by Guangdong Radio and Television station and Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG, has made its way to screens in Italy, Belgium, France, and beyond during late December.

Since its debut in 2023, Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA has brought the vibrant, captivating stories of China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to global audiences on over 2,000 international media outlets across three seasons. In its latest season, the show takes a deep dive into the ocean. Guided by the insights of Anzelika Smirnova, a China International Communications Group foreign expert, it explores two critical fronts: the development of the marine economy and marine conservation. Through this lens, the latest season displays Guangdong's pioneering efforts and accomplishments in its pursuit of becoming a strong maritime province.

How Can Corals Recover

This episode focuses on preserving an oceanic treasure. Against the backdrop of the worldwide coral decline, Dapeng Bay National Marine Ranch, China's first coral conservation-centered national marine ranch demonstration area, is leading an underwater restoration effort. Here, dedicated caretakers have battled typhoons and innovated techniques to breed thousands of corals, with volunteers joining as underwater scouts in co-governance of the waters. The reviving Dapeng Bay presents a tangible Chinese model for global coral restoration.

Juxtaposing past and present, this episode captures the journey of coral reefs from decline to recovery through an underwater restoration effort, presenting the vision of harmonious coexistence between humanity and the ocean.

With technology as the bridge and ecological values as the common ground, Soaring Guangdong Path Ways of GBA 2025 links the Lingdingyang waters with the Mediterranean, highlighting the mutual pursuit of ocean sustainability between China and Europe. Where smart marine ranches are enabling zero-carbon aquaculture in the open seas, Guangdong proves through achievements the way forward for the marine economy: a future where technology, ecology, and partnership grow together.