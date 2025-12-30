When They Told Her“Just Use Social Media,” Zondra Evans Built A Streaming Empire Instead

MENAFN - GetNews)While industry insiders urged her to "just use social media" and predicted she would eventually return to corporate America, digital TV pioneer Zondra Evans made a different choice-ownership. Today, Evans is the founder of, a multi-platform streaming and distribution company built to amplify all voices and prove that women-especially women of color-don't need permission, or have to sell out to be recognized as a leader in their industry,, or corporate approval to own media, the narrative and control distribution. The ZTV Producer Academy is teaching entrepreneurs the power of ownership and making their own commercial revenue to support their shows.

Long before the "creator economy" became a buzzword, Evans walked away from corporate America to do what few dared-build and own her own media empire. Despite being told to rely on social platforms or warned she'd "be back in corporate," Evans founded the Zondra TV Network (ZTV), a multidimensional -streaming platform company designed to shift power, ownership, and narrative control into the hands of independent creators and visionary women.

Often called "the Oprah of Texas," Evans says her mission is bigger than personal success. It is about ownership-creating lanes where women build and control the platforms, distribution, and narratives that shape communities.

"People told me to stay on social platforms and keep it cute," Evans said. "But social is not ownership anytime your account is at risk of being shut down. I built Zondra TV to prove we can create our own tables, develop our own content and monetize our way to pure success. This is evident by three recent shows added to the network: Repo Chics with Nekima Horton, Exit Ready with Ritchie Thomas and our most recent show titled: The Bougie Bauldie Show where the host/producer Kellie Rhymes heightens awareness of women balding and the power in walking in your authenticity. Check out the latest episodes on ."

Evans' message echoes the growing shift of prominent Black media voices moving away from traditional gatekeepers toward independent, platform-first businesses. In a recent interview, Joy Reid described leaving corporate media as "liberating," noting the constraints that come with working on someone else's air.

Evans says that reality is exactly why she chose the harder path: building infrastructure, distribution and powerful content to navigate your journey. Zondra TV Network is a multimedia platform company with a potential reach of more than 800 million households and is televised across multiple streaming platforms such as Connect to your City, ZKast Network In the Black Network and Got One TV to mention a few. ZTV also provides a platform for entrepreneurs and producers to expand visibility, build audience trust, and create new revenue streams through video distribution. In fact, Zondra TV Network has the largest distribution network as a privately owned channel.

Evans also draws inspiration from her family's journalism legacy. Her cousin, Iola Johnson, was recognized as a trailblazer in Texas broadcasting and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators, a legacy Evans says fuels her commitment to positive programming and representation.

"To carry a legacy means you do not just show up-you build something that lasts," Evans said. "ZTV is my proof that women can exit corporate, own media, and create opportunities for others to do the same."

To learn more about Zondra Evans, Zondra TV Network, or opportunities to be featured:

About ZondraTV Network

Zondra TV is a full-service production studio and distribution hub specializing in creating high-quality content for streaming television, film, and digital platforms. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Zondra TV has established itself as a leading force in the entertainment industry.