Sea Breezes And Rainforest Trails The 2025 Hello100 Around Sanya Road Cycling Race Concludes With Grand Success

The ocean breeze remembers every descent, and the rainforest echoes every rhythmic breath. On December 21, 2025, as the final rider crossed the finish line at the Daxiao Dongtian scenic area amidst a roar of cheers, the 2025 Hello100 Around Sanya Road Cycling Race officially came to a successful close. The event was co-hosted by Shanghai STC Sports Management Co., Ltd. and Hello Inc.







This was far more than just an 81.9-kilometer race; it was a powerful exchange of courage and passion. Cycling enthusiasts from all over the country converged in Hainan, carving their own unique paths between the mountains and the sea, set against a backdrop of swaying coconut palms and rhythmic waves.

Pre-Race Revelry: The Hello100 Carnival

The excitement began long before the first wheel turned. On December 20, the Hello100 Carnival kicked off at the Sanya Bay Mangrove Tree Resort World. Riders gathered to snap photos at the "check-in" walls and test their skills in various challenge games. The air was thick with laughter and anticipation as participants shared their personal cycling stories with like-minded peers.

This pre-race gathering served as more than just a warm-up; it was a heartfelt starting point for riders to connect and share their collective passion. During the carnival, the Ford China "Mustang Speed Holiday" launch ceremony was also held. This initiative, a collaboration between Ford China, Maple Leaf Rentals, and Hello Inc., introduces an innovative rental-based travel experience. The cool displays immediately captured the crowd's attention, drawing significant interest from both riders and passersby.

Elite Racing: A High-Stakes Showdown

The Hello100 was held in Sanya this December to take advantage of Hainan's peak "off-season" cycling weather, which also makes it an ideal winter training ground for professional teams. Naturally, such a prime course attracted the top tier of China's cycling talent.

The event featured a stellar lineup of special guests:Wei Xiaoqing: Silver medalist in the Women's Road Individual Race at the 15th National Games and a member of the Guangdong Cycling Team Yufeng: Champion of the GIANT & HEROS Shanghai International Circuit Cycling Festival (Women's Category) and a member of the Guangdong Cycling Team Si: Known as the "Champion Collector".Lu Dongxu: A popular film and television actor who made a surprise appearance.

Ordinary enthusiasts had the rare opportunity to compete and interact with these professional and elite amateur riders (who participated as "Honorary Lead Riders" without affecting the official rankings). This interaction broke the barriers between amateur and professional sports, cementing the race's reputation as a groundbreaking event in China's amateur cycling scene.

Cycling for All: Everyone's "100%" Journey

As the starting pistol pierced the morning mist, the Elite and Open groups set off in succession. Though their speeds varied, every rider carried the same 100% determination. Wheels rolled over the smooth asphalt of Lucheng Avenue and wound through the curves of Luobi Cave Road. Throughout the journey, participants immersed themselves in the coastal charm of Sanya and its unique tropical allure.

The sea breeze met them head-on, whisking away the fatigue of the road as the gate of Daxiao Dongtian came into view and the cheers from the finish line echoed through the air. At the moment of crossing the line, every ounce of perseverance was transformed into a personal highlight. The finisher medals, shimmering in the sunlight, felt as light as the wind-carrying memories of the mountains and sea-yet as heavy as the sweat and dedication poured into the race.

A Tribute to the Brave: Medals for Every Hero

The appeal of Hello100 has never been confined to the podium. Whether they were top-tier athletes or casual enthusiasts, every participant embodied the core ethos of the race: MAKE YOURSELF 100-giving 100% effort, showing 100% persistence, and being 100% true to oneself.

The wheels may have stopped, but the story is far from over. The landscape remembers our tracks, and the sea breeze treasures our passion. This courage to "ride to the ends of the earth" and this 100% love for life will be etched into the memories of everyone involved.