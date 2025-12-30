MENAFN - GetNews) Pocket Cloud Reimagines Personal Storage with Transparent Design and Unlimited Expandability.







As smartphones continue to capture our lives in 4K and beyond, Pocket Cloud emerges with a practical and futuristic solution: a fully transparent, MFi-certified backup device with unlimited expandable storage using swappable microSD cards.

Unlike cloud subscriptions that increase fees year over year, Pocket Cloud requires no internet and no monthly payments. Backers can finally own their storage, keep every memory, and enjoy blazing-fast performance in a sleek 10g design.

Pocket Cloud launches on Kickstarter this season and aims to redefine how the world protects its digital life.

Pocket Cloud Brings Freedom Back to Digital Storage on Kickstarter







Kickstarter backers love innovation - and Pocket Cloud delivers it in a tiny, transparent package.

One-tap backup, plug-and-play compatibility, universal device support, and true ownership of data make this project a must-watch.

With up to 40% off early-bird pricing, Pocket Cloud invites the community to join the future of mobile storage: subscription-free, private, and unlimited.

The team behind Pocket Cloud brings a decade of experience in storage hardware manufacturing, ensuring quality and a fast production timeline.

Unlimited Memories. Zero Cloud Fees: Pocket Cloud for Creators







Content creators, travelers, and families are constantly battling storage limits. Pocket Cloud solves this with 4K direct recording and endless space powered by swappable microSDs.

Its transparent industrial design and Apple MFi certification ensure style meets reliability.

Wherever creativity happens - Pocket Cloud is ready.

Now live on Kickstarter, Pocket Cloud offers users the freedom to save without compromise.