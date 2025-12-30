The Power Of Ideas: Attorney Randy Ojeda Joins Reinaldo Vandres For An Inspiring Conversation On Creativity And Intellectual Property.

MENAFN - GetNews)Randy Ojeda Intellectual Property Attorney & Legal Strategist How Legal Protection, AI, and Branding Shape the Future of Creative Ownership in Tampa's Growing Business Scene.

Tampa, FL - A dynamic and insightful conversation took place between entertainment and intellectual property attorney Randy Ojeda and producer and PR expert Reinaldo Vandres under the title“The Power of Ideas: Own Your Creation.” The discussion explored how creativity, ethics, and intellectual property intersect in today's business, media, and entertainment landscape.

The interview was produced by Aknanda Productions and presented by Vandres PR, with sponsorship support from Coral Rock Village, Urbaniza Realty, and Rincon Investment LLC.

During the conversation, Ojeda-founder of Randy Ojeda Law-shared practical insights on copyrights, trademarks, patents, and contracts as essential tools for protecting ideas, creative work, and marketing assets.

“Every invention, song, or brand begins with an idea,” said Ojeda.“Protecting that idea is key to growth, clarity, and long-term success.”

Vandres emphasized the importance of intellectual property in branding, marketing, and social media strategy, noting:

“Your content, videos, and designs are part of your identity. When you protect them, you protect your brand.”

The conversation also addressed artificial intelligence and authorship, ethical collaboration, and the relevance of Article 17 (Right to Property), Article 19 (Freedom of Expression), and Article 27 (Right to Benefit from Creative Works) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the foundation of intellectual property. These principles recognize creative work as protected property, safeguard the freedom to express and share ideas, and ensure that creators retain ownership, recognition, and control over their intellectual and artistic work-key elements for sustaining value in business, media, and digital industries.

As Tampa continues to grow as a center for business development, real estate, and the entertainment industry, Ojeda and Vandres announced an initiative to launch a local movement focused on helping creators and business owners better understand, protect, and leverage the power of intellectual property.

Eric Sherman session at Holly Shorts Film Fest Chinese Theatre Hollywood California, picture by Reinaldo Vandres.

Citing Eric Sherman, a respected producer, author, writer, director, professor, and expert witness in the U.S. entertainment industry, Reinaldo Vandres noted in the interview that Sherman has spoken publicly about his early formation in filmmaking, including being instructed by his father, Vincent Sherman, a prominent director and producer of Hollywood's Golden Age. Eric Sherman carries forward his father's legacy, as Vincent Sherman directed many of cinema's greatest stars, including Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable, Richard Burton, Paul Newman, and Ava Gardner, among others.

Sherman has also referenced his professional training and exposure to legendary figures such as Orson Welles and Francis Ford Coppola. He later played a key role in developing film education at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, where he helped establish and lead film studies programs and mentored thousands of students over several decades. Among the filmmakers who have been associated with or influenced by Sherman's teaching are Michael Bay (Armageddon, Transformers and 13 Hours The Secret Soldier of Benghazi by Paramount Pictures 2016), Zack Snyder (Man of Steel, 2013; producer of Wonder Woman, 2017), and Tarsem Singh (Immortals - Universal Pictures 2011).

Among Sherman's notable production credits is the television program Futures with Jaime Escalante, which focused on the life and work of educator Jaime Escalante-the Los Angeles high school math teacher whose life was portrayed by Edward James Olmos in the Warner Bros. film Stand and Deliver. The television production was honored with the prestigious Peabody Award.

Michael Doven and Eric Sherman at the Holly Shorts Film Fest, Red Carpet, Chinese Theatre Hollywood, California picture by Reinaldo Vandres.

With more than 38 years of experience teaching and mentoring within the film industry, Eric Sherman's guidance, particularly regarding creative authorship and the protection of intellectual property, was referenced during the interview as an important influence. Vandres stated during the interview,“Eric taught me how to protect your intellectual property. Every time you communicate an idea, you are participating in a creative flow as an originator.”

The discussion also highlighted Symphonic Music Distribution, one of the top independent music distribution and label-services companies in the United States, based in Tampa. Symphonic is incorporating cutting-edge technology that allows artists to easily monitor streaming revenue, understand royalty percentages across platforms, and track performance in real time. This transparency is vital for artists managing their careers as businesses and is a key reason why Symphonic continues to lead the independent music distribution and label-services market.

Symphonic Music Distribution headquarters at the iconic Tampa Theatre picture by Reinaldo Vandres.

In addition, the interview formally announced a collaboration between Aknanda Productions, Vandres PR, and Randy Ojeda Law, aimed at serving businesses and creators by helping them understand, structure, and protect their ideas, intellectual property, and marketing assets within today's evolving digital economy.

About Reinaldo Vandres:

Reinaldo Vandres is a Venezuelan-born producer and PR consultant based in Tampa, Florida. His work focuses on developing creative ideas in the business world through public relations, marketing, and organizational strategy. He helps entrepreneurs and creators protect their marketing assets and intellectual property while turning ideas into practical, valuable results. Vandres also produces and manages logistics for corporate, cultural, and music-related events, creating meaningful experiences that connect people, ideas, and brands with positive impact.

About Randy Ojeda Law:

Randy Ojeda is a Tampa-based attorney and founder of Randy Ojeda Law, PLLC, a firm dedicated to serving artists, musicians, creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. His practice focuses on intellectual property, entertainment law, copyright, trademark protection, contract negotiation, and music law-helping clients protect their work, structure deals, and navigate complex industry legal matters.

