World Customs Organization Praises 'E-Commerce Platform' And Publishes Its Development In Three Languages

Juma Al Ghaith: Dubai Customs is now a global leader in customs innovation

Atiq Al Muhairi: The platform is a leading model in using technology to facilitate trade and stimulate investment

United Arab Emirates - Dubai 30 December 2025: In a new achievement reflecting Dubai's strong global standing and leadership in customs innovation, the 'Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform'-an innovative project by Dubai Customs-has received widespread praise from the World Customs Organization (WCO). The WCO published a special report on the platform in three languages (French, English, and Spanish), emphasizing that Dubai Customs' experience serves as a global model for digital customs transformation. The report highlighted it as a success story proving that innovation in customs services and border control is achievable through effective policies, solid partnerships, and advanced technology.

International Interest

This international recognition comes at a time when the UAE's e-commerce and logistics sector is experiencing a significant investment boom. This growth has created tens of thousands of new jobs in shipping, warehousing, fulfillment, and last-mile delivery, aligning with the leadership's vision to enhance economic growth opportunities. Furthermore, the volume of goods transported via sea and air in Dubai has seen remarkable growth, fulfilling the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) vision to become a global hub for economic expansion driven by logistics and digital trade.

Dubai Leading the Trade Transformation

Commenting on this global milestone, Juma Al Ghaith, Adviser to the Director General and Executive Director of Customs Development at Dubai Customs, stated that the WCO's praise reflects the profound transformation Dubai Customs is leading in the world of trade and e-commerce. He noted that this embodies the leadership's vision to establish Dubai as a city of the future and a global center for the new economy.

'We are operating clearly according to a comprehensive vision that anticipates the future and places innovation at the forefront of government work priorities,' Al Ghaith said. 'Dubai Customs has transformed into a global model for customs digitization. Our smart e-commerce platform, which utilizes blockchain technology, has become an international reference for cross-border trade solutions'. He emphasized that this international acclaim is not just an award, but confirmation that Dubai possesses a digital platform capable of leading the future of e-commerce and enhancing the competitiveness of its digital economy.

A qualitative leap

Atiq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Customs Development at Dubai Customs, said: 'Dubai Customs' e-commerce platform is a qualitative leap and a new benchmark in facilitating cross-border trade by strengthening the link between government entities and shipping companies, enabling companies to comply with customs requirements quickly and easily, aligning the logistics system with e-commerce traffic, and providing continuous support for digital trade through big data analysis tools based on artificial intelligence technologies.'

He added, 'According to a report by the World Customs Organization, experience shows that the platform has become an important global model for how to use technology to facilitate legitimate trade and stimulate investment. The future roadmap for the platform includes expanding global partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms, which means that the platform will not only remain a tool to facilitate trade but will also become part of the future economic structure of Dubai.'

Strong results

The data showed strong results, with the total size of the e-commerce market in the UAE reaching AED 32.3 billion ($8.8 billion) in 2024, with expectations that it will reach more than AED 50.6 billion ($13.8 billion) by 2029. Dubai Customs aims to convert 20%- 30% of all low-value mail shipments carrying e-commerce goods to the platform. Through cooperation with multinational express shipping companies and small and medium-sized enterprises, Dubai Customs has ensured that all parties benefit from advanced trade facilities. The platform's scope extends regionally, supporting e-commerce routes in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). These objectives are in line with the D33 agenda, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy within ten years, strengthen its position among the top three economic cities in the world, and support its plan to become one of the top five global logistics hubs.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 927 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 4:50:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)