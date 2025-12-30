Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Preps High-Grade Alaskan Projects For Rising Mineral Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) and may include paid advertising.



Trilogy Metals is focused on advancing the Arctic and Bornite projects, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects located in northwest Alaska

The need for high-grade projects such as Arctic and Bornite is reinforced by macroeconomic trends Beyond its project pipeline, Trilogy Metals has a clear vision focused on responsible resource development, community partnership and long-term value creation

A global surge in demand for copper and critical minerals continues to reshape development priorities across the mining sector, driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies and the build-out of modern infrastructure. The world's need for reliable, ethically sourced copper, zinc and associated metals has never been greater, positioning advanced North American projects as increasingly strategic. Within this context, Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) is emerging as a key player through its work to advance one of the most promising undeveloped copper districts in the United States.

Trilogy Metals is focused on advancing the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”), located in the Ambler Mining District – a large, high-grade copper-dominant mineral belt in northwest Alaska. The district is being developed by Ambler Metals LLC, a 50-50 joint venture between...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Trilogy Metals are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/TMQ

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub is powered by IBN