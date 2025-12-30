Government Announces Immediate Measures To Address Rainfall Damage In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 30 (Petra) – Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Saman, Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen on Tuesday conducted a field visit to Karak to assess damage caused by torrential rains and flooding over the past 48 hours.The tour began at the Karak Governorate building, where Governor Qablan Sharif, the Director of Public Works and heads of municipal committees briefed the ministers on the exceptional challenges faced by field teams.They explained that the Karak experienced unprecedented rainfall equivalent to nearly one-third of its annual average within just two days placing heavy pressure on infrastructure and public services.The situation exposed longstanding regulatory shortcomings, including encroachments and construction in natural floodplains, as well as limited technical and financial capacities in some municipalities to deal with extreme weather conditions.Minister Abu Al-Saman praised the efforts of emergency teams who worked around the clock, stressing that the ministry mobilised all available resources to support municipalities, clear debris and reopen closed roads within their administrative boundaries.He said the events in Karak serve as a clear warning of the growing impact of climate change, which is creating a new reality marked by extreme rainfall.Abu Al-Saman noted that the ministry will move beyond temporary solutions toward re-engineering critical sites to accommodate large water flows.He announced the immediate launch of technical studies to reconstruct damaged areas, particularly the Ghor Numeira road, which was washed away by flash floods to a depth exceeding 10 meters and over a length of 70 meters, in preparation for issuing reconstruction tenders in accordance with the highest engineering standards.Minister Faraya called for sustained, integrated coordination among security, civil defence and relevant agencies to ensure rapid response and prevent loss of life.He warned that construction in valleys and floodplains poses a serious and unacceptable risk, stressing that public safety requires close cooperation between local communities and authorities to address such violations and prevent their recurrence during future rainy seasons.Minister Hijazeen called for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the collapse of a section of the ancient wall at historic Karak Castle. The ministers inspected the Karak Gate project site adjacent to the collapsed section and directed that a comprehensive engineering study be conducted to determine the technical causes of the collapse.Hijazeen noted that climate change, increased soil moisture, and intensified water flows pose growing threats to archaeological and heritage sites, calling for precise scientific intervention to preserve the castle's historical identity and protect it from erosion and future flooding.He said that the ministry is treating the issue as a top priority to ensure the safety of visitors and the site itself.The Ministers of Public Works and Interior continued their tour with field visits that included the town of Iraq, one of the areas most affected by the floods, where they met with residents, reviewed damage to private property and listened to suggestions for improving drainage systems.They inspected the town of Taybeh, accompanied by Member of Parliament Hussein Tarawneh and reviewed the condition of local roads.Minister Abu Al-Saman assessed damage to the Kharza road linking Karak with the Jordan Valley and instructed relevant teams to begin immediate repairs to ensure traffic flow and road safety.He said that all affected areas will undergo comprehensive rehabilitation in line with current and future climate challenges.