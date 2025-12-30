UN: Sudan's El Fasher City Appeared Almost Deserted
She noted that the people UN staff saw were living inside abandoned buildings or in makeshift camps made of simple plastic sheeting noted that negotiations regarding the UN's demands for safe passage and freedom of movement had lasted several weeks, while the visit itself only lasted a few hours.
She added, "The city wasn't teeming with people. There were very few people we were able to see."Brown explained that the visit aimed to assess whether El Fasher could be safely accessed while the UN explored ways to deliver essential supplies to the city.
She added, "But frankly, we remain deeply concerned about the wounded, whom we haven't been able to see, and who may be in detention."She said that during the visit, medical staff were observed at the Saudi hospital in the city, but they had no supplies.
She also pointed out that the World Health Organization had previously reported that the hospital was the site of a massacre in which 460 people were killed had previously reported mass killings motivated by ethnicity and widespread arrests during and after the city's capture.
The fate of many people in El Fasher and the surrounding areas remains unknown is worth noting that more than 100,000 people have fled El Fasher since late October, after the RSF seized control following an 18-month siege.United Nations El Fasher RSF Denise Brown
